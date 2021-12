Mo Salah has scored 11 goals in the Premier League this season and has contributed to goals in each of the past 10 games, scoring 10 times and making five assists. Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale speaking to Sky Sports: "It's one of the toughest places if not the toughest to come. We did well for the first 45 minutes, they might've had more of the ball but we contained them. Second-half showed we have got a lot improvement to come, we made mistakes but that's life and football. We got punished and that's what the top teams do.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO