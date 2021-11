LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Five years ago, Denver made a list of people most often involved with jail, detox centers and emergency rooms — and then offered them housing. The program was so successful at keeping people in stable housing and out of jail, that the U.S. Treasury Department has offered the city more than $6 million in new federal aid, if the program can demonstrate a comparable drop in Medicare and Medicaid billings over the next seven years.

