ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh tax preparer gets federal prison time for lying on tax returns

By Natasha Lindstrom
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02w7z5_0d7Xeoux00
Metro Creative

A tax preparer from Pittsburgh’s North Side has been sentenced to 4 months in federal prison for lying on tax returns he prepared for clients, including making up fake gifts to charity and phony business expenses.

Jamar White, 49, also was ordered to pay nearly $70,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service and a fine of $500, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung said.

White pleaded guilty to the federal charges against him in January 2020.

The 31-count indictment against him was returned by a federal grand jury in February 2017, based on the fraudulent filings flagged by the criminal investigation unit of the IRS, prosecutors said. When confronted, prosecutors said White could not provide any records to back up tens of thousands of dollars in purported deductions he filed on behalf of paying clients.

“Mr. White created false deductions which did not in fact represent the actual income and eligible deductions of many of his various clients,” prosecutors said in a statement.

“By fictionalizing various deductions for things such as gifts to charity and business expenses, which did not in fact exist, Mr. White was able to secure refunds for clients to which they were not in fact entitled,” prosecutors added.

According to the indictment, White “willfully aided and assisted” at least seven taxpayers in preparing more than 30 Form 1040s that contained false information and fraudulent deductions for “items such as medical and dental expenses, charitable contributions, various unreimbursed business expenses and tax preparation fees.”

White had worked as a math teacher for Pittsburgh Public Schools from 1999 through 2009, when he left teaching to go into tax preparation and went on to start his own tax agent and certified public accountant firm, public records and White’s LinkedIn profile show.

U.S. Chief District Judge Mark Hornak ordered White to remain on probation for one year following his release from prison.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Panel weighs safety, effectiveness of Merck’s COVID-19 pill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government health advisers on Tuesday weighed the benefits and risks of a closely watched drug from Merck that could soon become the first U.S.-authorized pill for patients to take at home to treat COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration asked its outside experts whether the agency should authorize the pill, weighing new information that it is less effective than first reported and may cause birth defects. A vote was expected Tuesday afternoon. The panel’s recommendations aren’t binding but often guide FDA decisions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows cooperating with Jan. 6 probe

The chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol said Tuesday that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has begun cooperating with their probe. “Mr. Meadows has been engaging with the select committee through his attorney," Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
CBS News

Biden says Omicron variant is "cause for concern, not a cause for panic"

Washington — President Biden on Monday urged Americans to remain calm as scientists work to determine the strength and the transmissibility of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, saying the U.S. has the ability to deal with the new strain that is circulating the globe. The president, flanked by...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Business Tax#Tax Filing#Prison#Pittsburgh Public Schools#Linkedin
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
9K+
Followers
924
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy