Tips to help prevent your online steals from being stolen

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Related
Watsonville man arrested in possession of loaded gun and cocaine
Watsonville Police booked gang member to Santa Cruz County Jail Saturday night, after finding a loaded gun and cocaine, they said. The post Watsonville man arrested in possession of loaded gun and cocaine appeared first on KION546.
Car rolls over in crash, police said driver was DUI
The 26-year-old driver was determined to be under the influence of stimulants, according to the police. The post Car rolls over in crash, police said driver was DUI appeared first on KION546.
Thousands of dollars in retail stolen from Sunglass Hut in Monterey on Black Friday
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Suspects stole at least $27,000 worth of retail from a Sunglass Hut at the Del Monte Shopping Center during Black Friday, according to the retail store. The Monterey Police Department confirmed that two male and two female suspects are still on the loose. An employee told KION that the suspects "roughed up" The post Thousands of dollars in retail stolen from Sunglass Hut in Monterey on Black Friday appeared first on KION546.
Structure fire burns barn near Prunedale
North County Fire said a barn caught on fire and spread to surrounding trees The post Structure fire burns barn near Prunedale appeared first on KION546.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman falls at Grayhound Rock in Santa Cruz County.
Cal Fire CZU said the woman is in stable condition tonight. The post Woman falls at Grayhound Rock in Santa Cruz County. appeared first on KION546.
Moss Landing Couple dead in murder-suicide
An 88-year-old woman is dead after her husband allegedly shot her before planning to pull the gun on himself. The post Moss Landing Couple dead in murder-suicide appeared first on KION546.
Garage burns down in Las Lomas structure fire
A 5 car garage was in flames in a structure fire on Bowling Road in Las Lomas, Monday morning. The post Garage burns down in Las Lomas structure fire appeared first on KION546.
Motorcycle crash in Salinas leaves rider in serious condition
A motorcyclist is in serious condition after being involved in an accident on Laurel Drive and Linwood in Salinas, after 7:00 p.m. Sunday night. The post Motorcycle crash in Salinas leaves rider in serious condition appeared first on KION546.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family of 8 loses home to house fire before the holidays
A week away from Thanksgiving, this family of 8 lost their home to a house fire in Seaside. The post Family of 8 loses home to house fire before the holidays appeared first on KION546.
Marina man killed in deadly crash on Hwy 129
Caltrans has announced a closure of Highway 129 at Harvest Drive due to a three-vehicle crash early Monday morning. The post Marina man killed in deadly crash on Hwy 129 appeared first on KION546.
Salinas man robs several people at gunpoint and starts a car chase with police
Salinas Police arrested a suspect that threatens multiple people at gunpoint through out Thursday morning. The post Salinas man robs several people at gunpoint and starts a car chase with police appeared first on KION546.
Watsonville Police gives tips for holiday drivers
This year, the AAA predicts more than 53 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13% from 2020. The post Watsonville Police gives tips for holiday drivers appeared first on KION546.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Victim finds his stolen dirt bike for sale on OfferUp
According to Salinas Police, the victim found a dirt bike for sale on OfferUp, that was very similar to the one stolen from him several months ago. The post Victim finds his stolen dirt bike for sale on OfferUp appeared first on KION546.
Gonzales Police: Several catalytic converter thefts reported throughout the city
Gonzales Police issued a warning to people living in the city about a string of catalytic converter thefts in the area. The post Gonzales Police: Several catalytic converter thefts reported throughout the city appeared first on KION546.
Suspect hits skater unconscious with his own stolen skateboard
Salinas Police arrested a 22 year-old suspect that stole a skateboard at Closter Park and assaulted the 32-year-old victim when he tried to get it back. The post Suspect hits skater unconscious with his own stolen skateboard appeared first on KION546.
Marina Police Department K9 dies
Marina Police Department reported their K9 Enzo passed away a few days ago after suffering injuries from serving his community. The post Marina Police Department K9 dies appeared first on KION546.
Owner of the stolen vehicle used in Soledad deadly pursuit speaks
Silvia was sitting outside doing yard work when she heard her car turn on and peel off. She tried to wave the man to stop, but it was too late. The post Owner of the stolen vehicle used in Soledad deadly pursuit speaks appeared first on KION546.
69-year-old man arrested for child molestation
PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV) Investigators from Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrested a 69-year-old man from Pajaro accused of child molestation. Cresenciano Figueroa Jr. was taken into custody on Wednesday. Watsonville police said Monterey County Sheriff's Office believes he's been doing this for over 20 years and there could be more victims. According to police, the suspect The post 69-year-old man arrested for child molestation appeared first on KION546.
Seaside Police searching for man that tried to rob Disco Mania
Seaside Police are looking for a suspect that fire three gunshots in Disco Mania and appeared to try to rob the business on Saturday. The post Seaside Police searching for man that tried to rob Disco Mania appeared first on KION546.
Man points gun-shaped lighters at people passing by in Santa Cruz County
Santa Cruz County Sheriff arrested a man that was pointing a lighter shaped like a gun at people passing by near Thunder Lane and Soquel Drive on Tuesday. The post Man points gun-shaped lighters at people passing by in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46
Monterey, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.https://kion546.com
Comments / 0