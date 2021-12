For all football’s unpredictability, the meeting between two of the Premier League’s most out-of-form teams at the Brentford Community Stadium was never going to be an exciting affair. But a positive result was always going to provide the victor with nourishment and it was Brentford who emerged from this ungainly scrap with a long overdue three points.A 1-0 victory against Everton was just their second home win of the season after beating Arsenal on the opening day and the first of any kind since 3 October. It came through an Ivan Toney penalty, which was the striker’s fourth Premier League...

