Premier League

Lawro's predictions: Liverpool v Southampton

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Lawrenson takes on rapper and Arsenal fan Jelani Blackman for the latest round of...

BBC

Norwich City v Southampton

Norwich head coach Dean Smith has an almost fully fit squad to choose from for his first game in charge. Christoph Zimmermann remains sidelined and Sam Byram will play for the development side on Friday night as he builds up his fitness. Nathan Redmond has recovered from Covid-19, meaning Southampton's...
Mark Lawrenson
MassLive.com

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United: Live stream, start time, how to watch English Premier League 2021

Arsenal looks to bounce back from a brutal loss to Liverpool, where they lost 4-0 to snap an unbeaten streak. Arsenal comes in at fifth in the Premier League standings. Newcastle United is still searching for their first win in Premier League as they come in with six losses and six draws. They’re stuck in the relegation zone as the league’s worst team.
BBC

Lawro's predictions: Burnley v Crystal Palace

Mark Lawrenson takes on singer-songwriter and Everton fan Zuzu for the latest round of Premier League predictions. Crystal Palace are in really good form but there have been signs of improvement from Burnley too, and they are now three games unbeaten in the league. We've seen the Clarets go on...
BBC

Lawro's predictions: Arsenal v Newcastle

Mark Lawrenson takes on rapper and Arsenal fan Jelani Blackman for the latest round of Premier League predictions. Arsenal's defeat at Anfield ended the Gunners' long unbeaten run but I can see them bouncing straight back here. They should have too much quality for Newcastle. Jelani's prediction: 2-1 This is...
Yardbarker

‘Up there with Mo Salah’ – Liverpool fans blown away by £66.8m star’s Southampton performance

There was an element of trepidation surrounding Liverpool’s meeting with Southampton, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men presenting something of a potential banana skin to dampen the positive mood in Merseyside. The performance of Jurgen Klopp’s men left no doubt about the Reds’ intentions domestically, however, with a four-goal display brushing aside...
kxnet.com

Ready for Rangnick: Sancho helps Man United draw at Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — The cautious game plan, with Cristiano Ronaldo dropped to the bench, worked for Manchester United. Hitting Chelsea on the counterattack, with Jadon Sancho scoring his first Premier League goal, and grabbing a point is the type of damage limitation-mode United is in this season. Snatching a 1-1...
The Independent

How to watch Amazon Prime Premier League fixtures for free this week

Amazon Prime Video is the place to be this week if you’re intent on making sure you get every minute of Premier League action.While Sky Sports and BT Sports have dominated English football’s broadcast market in recent times, web giant Amazon has shown an increasing interest in television through its Amazon Prime service.And Amazon Prime Video continues its foray into the world of football this month with a number of fixtures being broadcast on the streaming platform.New subscribers will be able to watch all the matches for free due to Amazon’s 30-day trial, which can be cancelled at any...
The Independent

Who will win Ballon d’Or 2021? Lionel Messi odds-on favourite to beat Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho

The Ballon d’Or returns after a year absence and Lionel Messi is favourite to make history and win a record seventh prize. Last year’s award was cancelled due a football calendar disrupted by the pandemic – a controversial decision which saw Robert Lewandowski almost certainly denied his first golden ball.Bayern Munich’s Polish striker is among the frontrunners once again, but Messi’s achievement finally winning the Copa America earlier this year has put him top of the pile in this year’s odds. If Messi does win, it would be his seventh Ballon d’Or award, a record tally which would see him...
The Independent

Graham Potter confident Brighton will soon be back to winning ways

Graham Potter is convinced Brighton’s lengthy wait for a Premier League victory will swiftly end if his players can replicate their display during Saturday’s frustrating stalemate with Leeds Albion’s winless run stretched to eight top-flight games after they squandered a host of chances against Marcelo Bielsa’s men at the Amex Stadium.Seagulls head coach Potter, who took umbrage at some fans booing at the end of the goalless encounter, has now seen his side register six draws and two defeats since a 2-1 win over Leicester more than two months ago.Asked about dropping points, he said: “That’s just the way it...
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s history, managerial record and profile of new Manchester United manager

Manchester United have hired Ralf Rangnick as the man to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, at least in the short term.The German joins initially as interim manager until the end of the season with a two-year consultancy deal to follow.He arrives for his first job in England after years of being linked with roles but rarely coaching or working outside of Germany until recently - so who is he and what are the Old Trafford club getting with him?What is his background?A very modest playing career was ended early so he could start coaching - he was in the Stuttgart set-up...
