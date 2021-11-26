Netherlands left scrambling to get flights out of South Africa following the news of the new Covid-19 variant...but limited availability could see the second one-day international at Centurion go ahead

The new Covid-19 variant led to the Netherlands scrambling to get flights out of South Africa.

Limited availability this weekend means they will stay for now and could yet play the second one-day international at Centurion on Sunday.

A statement from Cricket South Africa said the Dutch board was ‘reviewing all of its options, while prioritising the physical and mental well-being of its players.’

Some of those players like Glamorgan’s Timm van der Gugten and Shane Snater, of Essex, live in the UK and as of Sunday all arrivals will be forced to quarantine for 10 days following the addition of South Africa to the red list for international travel.

The opening match of a scheduled three was abandoned due to rain two overs into South Africa’s defence of 277 for eight. The series is due to conclude on Wednesday but is now unlikely to go the distance.

The development is a concern for the South Africans who are due to host lucrative games against India next month. Both England and Australia have pulled out of tours to South Africa during the pandemic.