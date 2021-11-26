ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Netherlands left scrambling to get flights out of South Africa following the news of the new Covid-19 variant...but limited availability could see the second one-day international at Centurion go ahead

By Richard Gibson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The new Covid-19 variant led to the Netherlands scrambling to get flights out of South Africa.

Limited availability this weekend means they will stay for now and could yet play the second one-day international at Centurion on Sunday.

A statement from Cricket South Africa said the Dutch board was ‘reviewing all of its options, while prioritising the physical and mental well-being of its players.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BlxVz_0d7XeV6200
The new Covid-19 variant led to the Netherlands scrambling to get flights out of South Africa

Some of those players like Glamorgan’s Timm van der Gugten and Shane Snater, of Essex, live in the UK and as of Sunday all arrivals will be forced to quarantine for 10 days following the addition of South Africa to the red list for international travel.

The opening match of a scheduled three was abandoned due to rain two overs into South Africa’s defence of 277 for eight. The series is due to conclude on Wednesday but is now unlikely to go the distance.

The development is a concern for the South Africans who are due to host lucrative games against India next month. Both England and Australia have pulled out of tours to South Africa during the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IKlhe_0d7XeV6200
However, limited availability this weekend means they will stay for now and could yet play the second one-day international at Centurion on Sunday

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Snater
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket South Africa#Covid 19#Dutch#The South Africans
PIX11

5 things to know about omicron, the new COVID ‘variant of concern’

(THE HILL) – The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
South Africa
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
newyorkcitynews.net

New lockdown announced in Europe

The Netherlands has once again tightened its pandemic restrictions, with a new overnight lockdown announced by the government. The state is battling a record-breaking Covid-19 surge, as hospitals face a ?code black? scenario. Starting from Monday, all bars and restaurants will be closed during night hours and non-essential stores will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

US imposes travel restrictions over new Covid-19 variant

Biden restricts travel from South Africa and 7 other countries starting Monday. President Joe Biden announced Friday the US will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday as a new coronavirus variant has emerged. Acting on advice from the nation's top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Omicron: Passengers from South Africa were not tested and ‘got home in normal way’, Sajid Javid admits

Air passengers from South Africa were not tested on arrival on Friday, despite fears they could be carrying the Omicron variant, Sajid Javid has conceded.They travelled on from airports in normal ways – including on public transport – and were only then asked to take Covid tests and to go into isolation if they tested positive, the health secretary said.It means the UK does not know how many arrivals from South Africa were infected – after a staggering 10 per cent of people on one flight into the Netherlands did test positive.Quizzed on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Mr...
WORLD
KCRG.com

Scientists in South Africa identify new COVID-19 variant

At least two eastern Iowa holiday light displays are now open to the public. US Marine from Waterloo receives award for saving child. A U.S. Marine Sergeant and Waterloo-native received a medal Wednesday for saving a child he found struggling to stay above rising water levels in a drainage canal earlier this year.
WATERLOO, IA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

266K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy