Sargent: Sailfish lead December catch list on Space Coast

By Bill Sargent
Florida Today
 4 days ago
One of offshore fishing’s beautiful moments is hooking up with a sailfish. The rapid succession of spiraling jumps has everyone oohing and aahing, and someone surely has the iPhone in video mode. You’ll agree that a 35- to 40-pound Atlantic sail going airborne is a sight to remember.

December is the time it happens off our Space Coast and with a little luck from the weather, perhaps right on through January and February.

Atlantic sails are found in water between 70 and 83 degree, with their preferred temperate at 73 degrees.

Cold fronts have the final word in most offshore possibilities but particularly for sailfish north of Fort Pierce because they move with fluctuations in the water temperature.

Mild winter temperatures will hold the bulk of the fish to the north of Fort Pierce, sometimes with the best numbers southeast for Canaveral anglers and east to northeast for those running out of Sebastian Inlet.

When sails find the warm ocean temperatures to their liking, they go into a holding pattern, often times hundreds in a small area, usually determined by the amount of baitfish. They’ll stay put, for the most part, and won’t move until a weather change dictates.

We’ve all heard about the hundreds of sailfish being released as far north as Sebastian in wintertime tournaments out of Stuart and even Palm Beach. Naturally the tournament skippers go where the bulk of the fish can be found and the boats will do their fishing in concentrated area. All the fish are released at the boat, with prizes going for the most accepted releases.

On the other hand, bone-chilling and wind-swept cold fronts out of the northwest will cause the sails to shift gears and scurry south past Fort Pierce and into the waters offshore Stuart and the Palm Beaches. Then the tournament boats fish their home waters.

If we get into a weather pattern with repeated cold fronts followed by warming trends, some of the sails will ride the seas south on the cold northwest winds before moving back to the north during the ensuing warm-ups. That usually produces the best bite.

During the extreme winters, the bulk of the fish seldom venture north of Fort Pierce. So for sailfish, let’s hope for a mild winter.

The whereabouts of the higher concentrations of sails can be told in the results of the South Florida tournaments in January. Each tournament has a website and information usually includes general areas where the fish are caught.

The series kicks off with the 68th Stuart Sailfish Club Light Tackle Sailfish Tournament on Dec. 9-11 followed by the 84th Silver Sailfish Derby by the West Palm Beach Fishing Club on Jan. 6-7. and the 42nd Pelican Yacht Club Invitational at Fort Pierce on Jan. 11-15.

Most charter boats out of Canaveral and Sebastian will go for the winter sails but tell the skipper you want to fish for sailfish.

Small kingfish can help salvage a trip during the winter months when the kings will be along the reefs and ridges in the 70- to 90-foot range, mostly out of Canaveral and Sebastian. Pelican Flats out of Canaveral is infamous for kingfish. The 8-A Reef area to the northeast is another possibility.

That same 8-A Reef also can offer cobia during the winter months. And there have been unseasonal warm winters when cobia have moved inshore and along the beaches.

The Canaveral Bight immediately north of Port Canaveral is a popular and productive spot because it offers shelter from the winter winds. It allows small boaters to fish during marginal offshore conditions.

Pompano should be the center of attention for the winter surf fishing crowd. The best beaches will include areas from Melbourne Beach to Sebastian Inlet and south toward Wabasso Beach, and Playalinda Beach east of Titusville. Those areas feature deep troughs paralleling the beachfronts where pompano do their feeding.

High tides generally bring the better catches, but the first couple of hours in the morning, no matter what the tide period, can be the most productive time of the day. The perfect combination is an incoming tide at daybreak.

Fresh sand fleas, which outside of the coldest months can be scooped up in “sand flea traps” along the surf line, is a good choice of bait, along with the artificial scented baits.

After our first seasonal closure from Oct. 15 through Nov. 30, flounder fishing will reopen on Dec. 1 and that will make Sebastian Inlet fishermen happy.

As a rule, by mid-December we should be seeing the larger “door mat” flounder from the Sebastian Inlet.

Experts say water temperature and length of day photoperiod are the key factors in determining when the flounder move through the inlet to spawn in the ocean.

Live finger mullet, live shrimp and mud minnows account for most of the fish, and the baits should be rigged on simple sliding-sinker flounder rigs, with a barrel sinker sliding on the main line above a swivel which connects the leader and the main line.

By using a short leader of about 12 inches you keep close to the bottom where the flounder are holding. Use 18- to 20-pound test main line, 20-pound leader and 2-O or 3-O hooks. Hook the mullet through the lips.

The amount of tidal current in the main part of the inlet will determine the weight of the barrel sinker. During slack tides ¾ ounce is sufficient, but you may have to go to 3 ounces during flood tides. The bait is allowed to roll with the tide several feet at a time before being stopped for a period. During slack tides a slow stop-and-go retrieve is used.

Bring plenty of rigs. Sebastian’s bottom is loaded with rocks.

Bill Sargent of Melbourne has been writing about sports and outdoor subjects for FLORIDA TODAY for over 55 years. His column appears monthly. Contact Sargent at sargentwb@gmail.com

