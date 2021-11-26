Marvel Preview: The Marvels #6

Most people that are into superheroes don’t want to think about their weaknesses since anything that makes a hero appear any less in their eyes isn’t a good thing. But just about every superhero has some weakness that they can’t get over for one reason or another since it’s either a fault in their character or in their design since creating someone that can essentially do anything, beat anyone, and not suffer any obvious weaknesses apart from the fact that they rely on the writer to do anything, kind of makes for a boring superhero since it doesn’t offer up any kind of challenge that would make their story interesting. The thing that makes a hero interesting, sometimes, is how they can work past their weaknesses and how they end up overcoming the challenges that might have waylaid them in the past or are still a concern.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO