Dow Jones Futures: Covid Variant Fears Slam Market Rally, What To Do; Tesla Rival Li Auto Due

By ED CARSON
Investor's Business Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDow Jones futures will open Sunday evening, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The stock market rally was hit from all directions last week, with the major indexes tumbling below key levels Friday on the new Omicron Covid variant, with crude oil prices and Treasury yields plunging. Coronavirus vaccine...

The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

Recent swoons in these innovative companies presents the perfect opportunity for investors to pounce. Despite the shortened hours, Friday, Nov. 26 represented a bumpy ride for investors. All three of the major indexes shed between 2.2% and 2.5% of their value as a new coronavirus variant of concern, labeled as omicron, emerged in South Africa.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

11 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $313,806 In 11 Months

The S&P 500 took a breather in November, but it was still possible to pile even bigger gains to your already impressive pile this year. Huge November gains in leading stocks like Qualcomm (QCOM), Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) helped make up for the S&P 500's 0.8% fall in the month.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Stocks Today Rally After Omicron Shock, But Breadth Mixed; Nasdaq Shows These Bullish Factors

Stocks today reflected, if you will, an old-style, less-than-sweet fruitcake of responses to the latest variant of coronavirus that whacked equities all around the world on Friday. Judging by how the major indexes did, regular readers of this column could easily see that fund managers showed more optimism for large and megacap names. They…
STOCKS
NBC Connecticut

What to Watch Today: Dow Futures Drop Sharply as Omicron Fears Resurface

U.S. stock futures declined sharply Tuesday as investors reassessed risks associated with the new Covid omicron variant. Wall Street saw a rebound Monday after Friday's plunge. Heading into the last day of November, the Dow was lower for the month, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were higher for the month. (CNBC)
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Dives 650 Points After Fed's Powell Comments; Omicron Fears Spread

Stocks sank Tuesday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average dived more than 600 points after Fed Chief Jerome Powell's comments spurred inflation fears. The Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500 sank about 1.9% each. The Nasdaq briefly edged 0.2% higher, then reversed to a 2% loss in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 lagged, down 2.7%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Monday.
STOCKS
WTAJ

Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Already unnerved by the newest coronavirus variant, Wall Street’s losses deepened on Tuesday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it will consider shutting off its support for financial markets sooner than expected. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%, erasing its gains from a day earlier. The sell-off accelerated after Fed Chair […]
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Wait and see

WAIT AND SEE (1110 GMT) With European stock markets up about 1% as we move towards midday trading, it appears that Friday's omicron scare has been somewhat digested. The direction of travel from here couldn't be murkier though and analysts are warning that we just need to wait for hard facts and see how dangerous that new variant really is.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Apple stock sticks out as it jumps into record territory while the Dow and the rest of its components drop

Shares of Apple Inc. stuck out like a sore thumb Tuesday, as they rallied 2.0% toward a record close in afternoon trading, to be the only one of 30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components to be gaining ground. Meanwhile, the Dow tumbled 635 points, or 1.8%, and was now 5.3% below its Nov. 8 record close of 36,432.22. Apple's stock has run up 9.1% in November, the biggest monthly gain since it rallied 9.9% in June, and compared with the Dow's monthly decline of 3.7%. Apple's stock is the best Dow performer this month, and one of just five Dow stocks that have gained ground in November, with Home Depot Inc.'s stock second best with an 8.5% monthly gain. Meanwhile, Merck & Co. Inc.'s stock was the Dow's worst monthly performer with a 15.5% tumble.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Panic-like selling signs emerge in NYSE as Dow tumbles more than 600 points Tuesday amid omicron fears

Trading in New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks on Tuesday were exhibiting panic-like-selling behavior as stocks faced selling pressure attributed to the emergence of the omicron variant and commments from the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about the pace of tapering. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure that tracks the ratio of advancing stock to declining stocks over the ratio of advancing volume over declining volume, was showing a reading of 2.517 for NYSE-listed shares. Many technicians say a rise to at least 2.000 suggests panic-like selling behavior. Losses for U.S. stocks deepened late-morning Tuesday after Powell told Senate lawmakers it would be appropriate for central-bank policy makers to consider speeding up the wind-down of the central bank's monthly asset purchases when the meet next month. Stock benchmarks were already under renewed pressure after Moderna Inc.'s chief executive officer predicted that current vaccines would be less effective against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 600 points, or 1.7%, at 34,525, the S&P 500 index was down 1.7% at 4,576, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.9% at 15,491.
STOCKS

