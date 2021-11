For the first time ever, more than 100,000 Americans died from a drug overdose in just one year, according to preliminary numbers released by the CDC this week. Most deaths were from fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that can be 100 times more potent than morphine. For decades, fentanyl was only used in hospitals, but now you can find it anywhere. Meth is also available cheaply, is stronger now than ever before, and is a big reason why so many people are living on the streets in LA, according to journalist and author Sam Quinones. His new book is “The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth.

