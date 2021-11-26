ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield to air televised virtual holiday tree lighting

By Sara Rizzo
 4 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — The City of Pittsfield is teaming up with Pittsfield Community Television (PCTV) to air a virtual holiday tree lighting. PCTV will present the Virtual 2021 Park Square Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. on December 3.

“The holiday tree lighting is one of our most beloved and memorable occasions in the City of Pittsfield. Traditionally, it’s the time of the year when we all gather today and reflect on the beauty of the season. Though I’m disappointed that we won’t be able to gather this year, the tree stands as a reminder of the many good things that are still around us.  It’s my hope that each of us will find a way to recognize and cherish those special things in our lives,” said Mayor Linda Tyer.

The program will air on PCTV Access Pittsfield Channel 1301, PCTV Select, and the Pittsfield Community Television Facebook page. The program will also be simulcast on Lanesboro Community Television, Dalton Community Television, and CTSB in Southern Berkshire County.

The show will feature the Berkshire Hills Chorus, Kids 4 Harmony, and the Eagles Band Brass Ensemble.  Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be making an appearance.

This year, the tree is a 25-foot-tall white spruce donated by Bonnie and Lou Cummings of Pittsfield.  The tree was installed by the City of Pittsfield’s Parks and Highway Departments and L.P. Adams.

The program will be rerun multiple times during the holiday season and will be available for viewing on-demand on the PCTV website .

