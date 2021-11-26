ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Two cold weather shelters to open Nov. 26 in Okaloosa County

By Aspen Popowski
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Two cold weather shelters will open tonight, Nov. 26 in Crestview and Fort Walton Beach.

The Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners is opening the shelters because a freeze warning has been issued for the county. Weather is expected to drop to about 30 degrees, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Board of Commissioners.

The Crestview Area Shelter for the homeless will open 6 p.m. at 120 Duggan Ave. in Crestview, according to the release.  The cut-off time to enter the shelter is 8 p.m.

One Hopeful Place will open at 4 p.m. at 1564 Percy L Coleman Road in Fort Walton Beach. Residents should arrive at the pickup location at 205 Shell Ave. The shuttle will take them to the shelter, according to the release.

The shuttle service will start at 3:15 p.m.

