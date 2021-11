Claxton (illness) remains out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Greg Logan of Newsday reports. A non-COVID-19-related illness will keep Claxton out for an 11th consecutive game, but he rejoined the Nets just under a week ago and is ramping up for a return to action, according to Alex Schiffer of The Athletic. Claxton will have a shot at returning for the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday against the Cavaliers, but the Nets likely wouldn't count on him to play significant minutes if he's cleared to play.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO