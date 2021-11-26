ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida man suspected of possessing explosive devices in Calera identified

By Phil Pinarski
 4 days ago

CALERA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Calera Police Department has identified a man who was arrested Wednesday after being found in possession of possible explosive devices.

Possible explosive device recovered by authorities in Calera

Wesley Edward Mills, a Florida resident, has been charged with DUI, having an open container, illegal possession of prescription drugs and the manufacturing, transporting and distribution of a destructive device.

He is being held at the Shelby County Detention Center on a $46,300 bond.

