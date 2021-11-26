Florida man suspected of possessing explosive devices in Calera identified
CALERA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Calera Police Department has identified a man who was arrested Wednesday after being found in possession of possible explosive devices.Possible explosive device recovered by authorities in Calera
Wesley Edward Mills, a Florida resident, has been charged with DUI, having an open container, illegal possession of prescription drugs and the manufacturing, transporting and distribution of a destructive device.
He is being held at the Shelby County Detention Center on a $46,300 bond.
Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.
Comments / 7