GREEN BAY — AJ Dillon was a little worried. While the Green Bay Packers running back was excited to be honored by the people of Door County for all he’s done to promote one of Wisconsin’s most adored vacation destinations — to the point where Dillon’s social-media campaigns were starting to look like an unpaid second job — he didn’t want last Sunday’s performance in his real job to ruin the already-scheduled honor he was about to receive: the “key” to Door County, presented to him by the folks at Destination Door County at their annual meeting in Jacksonport on Tuesday.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO