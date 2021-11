New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is listed questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Barkley is dealing with a sprained ankle, and he hasn't played since Week 5 as a result. And while it'd be nice to see his status more certain coming out of the bye, he's still up in the air. Should Barkley return, Devontae Booker would see a much smaller workload.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO