There are lots of great Black Friday deals still left for photographers, and almost all of them carry over to Cyber Monday. Here are some of the ones that stand out to me. Until November 29 at 11:59pm ET, everything in KEH’s catalog is 10% off. KEH is one of my favorite stores for used photography equipment, with very reasonable prices (often even cheaper than eBay) and a great return policy. Since they sell used equipment, you’re taking 10% off what are already low prices. Black Friday shoppers on a budget should strongly consider them.

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO