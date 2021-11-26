ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peloton sues Lululemon in battle over bras and leggings

By Reuters
New York Post
 4 days ago

Peloton has sued Lululemon after the athletic apparel maker threatened its own lawsuit over the exercise bike company's new apparel line. The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday night, 2-1/2 months after Peloton launched its apparel brand following the end of its five-year co-branding relationship with Lululemon, a...

nypost.com

Peloton has sued Lululemon after the athletic apparel maker threatened its own lawsuit over the exercise bike

Peloton has sued Lululemon after the athletic apparel maker threatened its own lawsuit over the exercise bike company's new apparel line. The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday night, 2-1/2 months after Peloton launched its apparel brand following the end of its five-year co-branding relationship with Lululemon, a break Peloton called amicable.
