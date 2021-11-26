ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Referee Booed After Calling UNM Football 'New Mexico State'

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Pckw_0d7XcONR00

Fans were not happy with the referee accidentally calling their team the name of their hated rival.

New Mexico may not be facing in-state rival New Mexico State for rivalry week, but like any good college football rivalry, their fans have the Aggies top of mind. That was apparent today, after a rough gaffe by a referee during the Lobos' game against Utah State.

"Timeout, New Mexico State. Their first timeout. New Mexico, apologize," the referee said, as the loud boos came raining down. "I apologize, my bad."

He caught himself pretty quickly, but not quick enough to prevent the proud Lobos fans at University Stadium from letting him hear it.

Of course, things would be much different if that was the worst thing to happen to New Mexico football today. The game on the field has been an unmitigated disaster as well.

With four minutes to play in the third quarter, UNM trails Utah State 35–0. USU's Logan Bonner has 306 yards and five passing touchdowns, while New Mexico has managed just 104 total yards of offense.

If the current result holds, New Mexico will fall to a disappointing 3–9 on the season, while Utah State is set to move up to 9–3. New Mexico fans can take solace in one thing though: NMSU is just 1–10 on the year, heading into tomorrow's game against UMass.

More College Football Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
New Mexico State
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Aranda
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Austin Peay standout football player Nigel Brannon shot and killed

Nigel Brannon was one of the highest recruits in Memphis football history. He was a star football player that would transfer to Austin Peay State to finish out his football career. Well, this week Brannon was shot and killed. According to reports, Brannon was shot and killed at an apartment...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Is No Longer Safe

Much has been made about Dan Mullen’s job security as of late. However, most have agreed that the Florida Gators head coach should be back in 2022. That might no longer be the case, though. Florida won on Saturday, but in ugly fashion, as the Gators allowed 42 first-half points...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Aggies#Utah State#Unm#Usu#Nmsu#Umass#College Football Coverage#Navy Mascot Source
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
thefocus.news

Why is Deion Sanders in a wheelchair? Health condition updated

Why is Deion Sanders in a wheelchair? Health condition of the Jackson State coach updated after recent appearance in win over Southern. It’s been a difficult for weeks for Deion Sanders who has missed the Tigers’ last three games due to a serious medical issue. However, on Saturday he returned...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Alabama quarterback returns to Carolina

Kamari McClellan picked up an offer from South Carolina over the summer, while he was in town for a Shane Beamer Football Camp session. The 2024 quarterback out of Oxford (Ala.) High School returned recently to watch South Carolina’s 40-17 win over Florida. “It was good, it was nice, I...
ALABAMA STATE
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

23K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy