Stock photo from Getty Images. We are pleased people are now researching the Pandemic and how local newspapers survived. Some didn’t. Loveland Magazine did survive, and it was pure everyday persistence, sacrifice, and a dedication to staying alive (literally), and as a local Newspaper. We were early declared “Essential Workers” however that declaration did not provide us anything as the designation was quickly ignored at every level of government when they dolled out relief dollars and the help they could have provided. We stood in line with everyone else at the chance to apply for PPE funds, etc., and at times we were at the back of the lines for eligibility. We were still standing when our own City bought new high-tech water fountains with the COVID relief funds they received. Much of what you read here though is how we did it. What this story misses is an incredible effort it took for local papers in smaller communities to find accurate specific COVID 19 data in a hometown like ours that is in three counties with each county reporting in different formats and on different days of the week.

LOVELAND, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO