ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
MyNorthwest.com
 5 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $10.24 to $68.15 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $9.50 to $72.72 per barrel....

mynorthwest.com

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

Expect Cheaper Gasoline This Week

Americans should get a breather at the pump this week as renewed Covid-19 fears pushed crude oil prices lower, the AAA said. “It’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the Omicron variant will push oil prices lower for the long term,” Stephanie Milani, Tennessee Public Affairs Director at AAA - The Auto Club Group, said, as quoted by Fox News. “But for now, the upward pricing pressure due to tightened supply and high demand seems to have abated, and that will likely result in pump prices stabilizing.”
TRAFFIC
Money

Why Gas Prices Are Finally About to Come Down

At long last, gas prices are primed to plunge — and beyond the typical dip at this time of year. According to AAA, the average gas price today is about $3.38 per gallon of regular, which is considerably high but down 2 cents from last month. At this time last year, gas prices were about $1.25 cheaper. Analysis from GasBuddy, which pulls pricing data from more than 150,000 gas stations nationwide, shows that gas prices have fallen for the third consecutive week, indicating that prices are at least trending in the right direction for drivers.
TRAFFIC
arcamax.com

Gas prices are set to fall, thanks to the omicron variant. Here's how much and how fast

There’s a silver lining to the bummer news that dropped, along with the stock market, about the new omicron variant on Black Friday:. Oil prices, which fell along with stock prices, failed to recover on Monday and could remain low enough to bring consumers relief at gas pumps, travel club AAA said in its weekly gas price update on Tuesday.
TRAFFIC
The Washington Informer

Omicron Could Finally Bring Relief to the Pump

There may be finally some good news for U.S. motorists as gasoline supply catches up with demand just as the omicron variant of the coronavirus is hammering commodity prices, analysts said. The post Omicron Could Finally Bring Relief to the Pump appeared first on The Washington Informer.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil Prices#Heating Oil#Gas Prices
UpNorthLive.com

Fact Check Team: When could we start to see gas prices go down?

WASHINGTON (TND)- Americans are feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to dig a hole in our wallets. Today’s price per gallon is a dollar more than last year’s average. Recently, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in an interview that “over 7,000 leases that have been given...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Cushing Crude Inventories Are Rising As Oil Prices Fall

Crude stocks at Cushing have been rising in recent weeks, with another build expected for the last week, amid the sell-off in WTI Crude on Friday triggered by fears of the Omicron variant and low liquidity on the long U.S. weekend, energy analytics provider OilX said on Tuesday. Tuesday’s reading...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
moodyonthemarket.com

Gas Prices Down To Start The Week

Gas prices are slightly down around Moichigan coming off the Thanksgiving weekend. AAA tells us more:. Gas prices in Michigan decreased 3 cents compared to a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.32 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 4 cents more than this time last month and $1.37 more than this time last year.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Drop As Gasoline Inventories Build

Crude oil inched down today after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory draw of 900,000 barrels for the week to November 26. Fuel inventories, however, added a substantial amount. At 433.1 million barrels, the authority said, crude oil inventories in the United States remain below the five-year seasonal average.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WHSV

Crude oil, Omicron, and oil reserve impacting prices at the pump

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the Thanksgiving holiday, drivers saw some of the most expensive gas prices since 2014, but still, people were eager to travel and visit family and friends for the holiday. AAA forecasted that 1.3 million Virginians would hit the road for Thanksgiving, which was just 5%...
HARRISONBURG, VA
learntotradethemarket.com

Trade Ideas: GOLD & CRUDE OIL – Dec 1st, 2021

GOLD – SPOT. Price Action: Bearish Pin Bar recently and Bearish Fakey Setup triggered lower recently. Comments: Lower lowers and a recent close below $1808 support area, along with the 2 successive bearish upper tails, together suggest strong short term sell pressure. Idea: Considering selling on a retracement at or...
MARKETS
Axios

Battery price decline comes with a warning

The latest data on lithium-ion battery prices shows the continued downward march that will help make electric cars and energy storage more competitive, but reveals storm clouds too. Driving the news: Average battery pack prices fell another 6% from last year to $132 per kilowatt-hour, per the research firm BloombergNEF....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle lower for the session and month

Gold futures ended lower on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank might speed up tapering its monthly asset purchases when it meets next month. Prices for the metal shook off earlier gains that came after Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel predicted that current vaccines would struggle against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Comments from Powell, as well as Bancel, prompted steep declines in U.S. benchmark stock indexes, likely prompting investors to sell gold to cover margin calls. February gold fell $8.70, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,776.50 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices ended the month down 0.4%, according Dow Jones Market Data.
MARKETS
OilPrice.com

Small Crude Draw Fails To Boost Oil Prices

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported an inventory draw in crude oil. This week, the API estimated the inventory draw for crude oil to be 747,000 barrels. U.S. crude inventories have shed some 57 million barrels since the beginning of the year. Analyst expectations for the week were for a...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Exxon Mobil to boost spending on greenhouse gas reduction projects to $15 billion through 2027

Exxon Mobil Corp. said Wednesday that it has finalized its corporate plans to 2027, including increased spending on greenhouse gas emission-reduction projects to $15 billion over the next six years. The company said it also plans to maintain "disciplined capital investments," keeping that in the range of $20 billion to $25 billion per year through 2027. "The support the corporate strategy of continued structural cost savings, investment in low-cost-of-supply and lower-emission products, and further portfolio high-grading, positioning the company to double earnings and cash flow by 2027 versus 2019," the oil giant stated. The stock rose 2.1% in premarket trading, and crude oil futures bounced 4.7% off Tuesday's 3-month closing low. Exxon Mobil's stock has rallied 45.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has run up 44.0% and the S&P 500 has advanced 21.6%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, but product stocks rise

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 747,000 barrels for the week ended Nov. 26, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed weekly inventory increases of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, meanwhile, rose by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.7 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply increases of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved up in the electronic trading session after the API data. January West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.90 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $66.18 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy