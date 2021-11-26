Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

At long last, gas prices are primed to plunge — and beyond the typical dip at this time of year. According to AAA, the average gas price today is about $3.38 per gallon of regular, which is considerably high but down 2 cents from last month. At this time last year, gas prices were about $1.25 cheaper. Analysis from GasBuddy, which pulls pricing data from more than 150,000 gas stations nationwide, shows that gas prices have fallen for the third consecutive week, indicating that prices are at least trending in the right direction for drivers.

TRAFFIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO