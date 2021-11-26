ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westside Boogie Activates "Ratchet Boog" In His Scorching "Corner Store Freestyle"

By Joshua Robinson
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly three full years have passed since Westside Boogie's debut album Everything's For Sale, and although he hasn't yet released a proper follow-up record, the Shady Records and LVRN artist did hint at a new project being in the works earlier this...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
