Charity To Fly 60,000th Pet To Safety From Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Wings of Rescue, a nonprofit charity that rescues at-risk shelter pets, will be flying a mission out of Fort Worth carrying their 60,000th pet to safety.

The mission, which will stop in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and Everett, Washington, will deliver 95 cats and dogs from the Humane Society of North Texas, which is freeing more space to rescue even more pets.

Among these 95 passengers is a one-year-old redbone coonhound named Ophelia, who is the charity’s 60,000th rescue.

The flight leaves from Meacham International Airport at about 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, November 27.

Wings of Charity has been carrying out its mission for nine years and in addition to saving pets, has also delivered over 430 tons of relief supplies to disaster zones across North America.