Industrial Radiators Market By Type (Skid Mounted Radiator, Belt Driven Radiator, Vertical Remote Radiator) and By Materials (Steel, Aluminum, Copper) - Forecast 2021-2031

According to a new market research report "Facility Management Market by Component (Solutions (IWMS, BIM, Facility Operations and Security Management) and Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Retail), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size to grow from USD 42.2 billion in 2021 to USD 76.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the forecast period. Various factors such as a surge in demand for cloud-based facility management solutions and rise in demand for facility management solutions integrated with intelligent software are expected to drive the adoption of facility management solutions and services.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO