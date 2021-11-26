Organic Bromide Market By Product Type (Alkyl Bromide, Polymeric Bromide, Others) and By Function (Flame Retardant, Bodices, PTA synthesis) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages TYPE A Durometer Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Durometers are devices which are used for the measuring the hardness of the materials such as rubbers, elastomers, polymers. The device i.e. durometer tests the depressions of different materials which is measured by applying a defined force. The depth of the depression reflects the hardness of the material. Different materials such as plastics, metals, rubber, fabrics and foams are measured using different types of scales of hardness such as type A and type C. for example type A scale measures soft plastic materials while type D scale is used to measure hard plastics.

