DJ Khaled and Crep Protect Deliver the ‘We The Best’ Set to Keep Your Sneakers Clean At All Times

DJ Khaled and Crep Protect have teamed up to deliver a sneaker protection and cleaning kit bearing the music mogul’s name.

The “We The Best” Ultimate Box Pack is a limited-edition set that is available now at select retailers globally. It is equipped with eight key Crep Protect products that come packaged in a custom display case.

To clean your sneakers, the “We The Best” Ultimate Box Pack includes a co-branded iteration of the Cure Kit. The kit features the Crep Protect Cure Solution in a red and white package, which the company said is a 98% natural cleaning solution, as well as a sneaker cleaning brush and soft microfiber cloth.

The collaborative kit also includes Wipes to clean your sneakers while out and about, a Suede Eraser, a Mark-On Pen to refresh white midsoles, pre-protected round edge laces and Sneaker Pills to keep them smelling fresh.

The Crep Protect x DJ Khaled “We The Best” Ultimate Box Pack is available for a limited time via Snipes, Foot Locker and Finish Line in the U.S., at Snipes in Europe, at JD Sports in the U.K. and at Atmos in Japan. The kit can also be picked up now via Crepprotect.com. Retail price for the kit is $50.