ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Grove, IL

Buffalo Grove fire leaves home 'uninhabitable,' 1 treated for smoke inhalation

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bmbh4_0d7XVUxa00 One person was treated for smoke inhalation after single-family home in Buffalo Grove caught fire Thursday morning, a fire department spokesperson said.

The Buffalo Grove Fire Department was dispatched for a garage fire at 1044 Greenridge Road at 8:47 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

Upon arrival, responding units found heavy fire and smoke conditions from the garage area of the single-family home, a spokesperson said. Due to the volume of fire, the incident was upgraded to a Code 4 at 8:53 a.m. The Arlington Heights, Long Grove, Wheeling, Northbrook, Libertyville and Prospect Heights fire departments responded to the scene.

Everyone in the home was able to safely evacuate the home. One occupant was treated and transported for smoke inhalation. The fire severely damaged the garage. Damage partially extended into the home's kitchen area.

The house is uninhabitable and the cause and origin of the fire is currently under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo Grove, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Arlington Heights, IL
City
Libertyville, IL
City
Prospect Heights, IL
City
Buffalo, IL
City
Wheeling, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo Grove, IL
City
Long Grove, IL
City
Northbrook, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoke Inhalation#Heavy Fire#Single Family Home#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
58K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy