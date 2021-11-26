Vols running back enters transfer portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Black Friday, one Tennessee Volunteers running back announced that he’s entering the transfer portal after just one season with the team.

Junior Tiyon Evans , who transferred from Hutchinson Junior College, announced he’s decided to enter the transfer portal and weigh his options. Evans thanked Heupel, the staff, his teammates and the fans for their support in his announcement.

He said this decision comes after praying to God and taking time to think about what’s best for him and his family.

Evans rushed 81 times for 525 yards and six touchdowns on the season — along with four catches for 74 yards and a score in the passing game. He had season highs in rushing against Missouri (156 yards, three touchdowns, and his longest run of 92 yards; his season-high receiving came against Florida (71 yards, one touchdown and his longest catch of 47 yards).

The running back dealt with injuries throughout the season that lead to Jabari Small getting a majority of play in the backfield for the Vols as the year went on. Small has rushed for 509 yards and six touchdowns on the year.

