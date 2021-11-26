ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mon 9 AM | Pictures that impart many words about climate change

ijpr.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pictures that show glaciers receding over a series of years are some of the most effective at communicating how much...

www.ijpr.org

wamc.org

#1626: "Atlas of a Changing Climate"

The world is a pretty big place. And it’s the size of the planet that can sometimes make climate change a difficult concept for a lot of people to wrap their heads around. A new book is trying to knock that concept down to size. It’s called “The Atlas of a Changing Climate”, and it’s beautifully illustrated with contemporary and historic maps and images from around the world.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
yaleclimateconnections.org

How to talk about climate change: Ask questions

What’s something that, as a climate-conscious individual, I may not already be doing that I should be (or shouldn’t be doing that I am doing)?. You’re probably not talking about it much. If my guess is correct — that is, you’re not having many conversations about climate change with friends, family, neighbors, and others in your community — my colleague Jennifer Marlon and I hope you’ll consider speaking up more often in the future.
ENVIRONMENT
The State Journal-Register

Letter: Don't believe everything you read and hear about climate change

A recent Eugene Robinson column (State Journal-Register, Nov. 3) on climate change included misleading exaggerations and some irresponsible fear-mongering. Americans are fed a constant barrage of climate alarmists' favorite phrases, like "make or break moment for the future of the planet" and "warming experts agree will be catastrophic". Neither Robinson nor other media types and leftist politicians who dish out this scary rhetoric, have any scientific expertise or actually understand what they're talking about. If any of them were required to explain their matter-of-fact assertions, I'm confident they would embarrass themselves. Anyone who believes Congress or the Glasgow Summit are capable of keeping "Earth's temperature rise to within 1.5 degrees Celsius by century's end" is incredibly gullible, and being duped. And Robinson's claims about more wildfires, flooding, and storms are easily proven inaccurate.
ENVIRONMENT
sanclementetimes.com

Citizens’ Climate Education: Children’s Books About Climate Change for Holiday Giving

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ENVIRONMENT
ijpr.org

Wed 9 AM | Anti-racism activists ask 'What's Up With White Women?'

Racism continues in our society, despite some people's best efforts. Which probably indicates we need more people's best efforts, and not just non-racist, but anti-racist. Tilman Smith and Ilsa Govan, a pair of white women, weigh in with their view, in a book called What's Up with White Women? Unpacking Sexism and White Privilege in Pursuit of Racial Justice.
SOCIETY
The Conversation

How plants survive in one of the driest places on Earth, and what they can tell us about climate change

The coastal region of the Atacama Desert in the north of Chile is one of the driest places on Earth. Less than a millimetre of rain falls there per year on average. It is hard to imagine that plants could grow in such inhospitable conditions. And yet, they do: Tillandsia landbeckii, a genus of plant from the pineapple family (Bromeliaceae), survive in the desert by ‘combing’ water out of the fog that rolls in from the nearby coast.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Literary Hub

Writing About the Small Farming Life in the Shadow of Climate Change

In the shadow of climate change, books about farming have become more popular. It stands to reason that consumers should focus on food production at a time when the world feels unstable, but it’s also clear that agriculture has played a part in the emerging crisis. That’s a neat paradox, but when it comes to literary portrayals of farming, many readers have a clear idea of how they’d like food to be produced. That has often meant that solutions to sustainable food production are bound up with cultural perceptions of what the land should be—and particularly what it used to be.
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

Humanity’s failure to tackle climate change in the 1980s had many causes

In his article (Neoliberalism wrecked our chance to fix the climate crisis – and leftwing statements of faith have changed nothing, 17 November), Jeff Sparrow repeats Naomi Klein’s simplistic claim that, in Losing Earth, I “attribute” the missed opportunity on climate change during the critical decade between 1979 and 1989 to “human nature”. Anyone who reads Losing Earth will see that I do no such thing.
ENVIRONMENT
ehn.org

Feeling anxious about climate change? Experts say you're not alone

This is part 3 of our 5-part series, Pollution's mental toll: How air, water and climate pollution shape our mental health. Mathitha Ramachandran, a junior at Fox Chapel Area High School, is only 16 years old but she's already spent years worrying about climate change. In September, she was on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
yaleclimateconnections.org

Tips on talking to your family about climate change over the holidays

At family gatherings this holiday season, it may feel tempting to steer clear of big, weighty topics. But there’s one that Seattle-based climate scientist Heather Price urges you not to avoid. “Absolutely people should be talking about climate change with their families over the holidays,” she says. Price says extreme...
SOCIETY
The Independent

British people more concerned about climate change than the pandemic, poll shows

Climate change is the biggest issue of concern for the British public, a new poll has found, scoring higher than the pandemic, Brexit and the NHS. The monthly poll, carried out by Ipsos MORI, showed that concern for climate change is at its highest level since records began in 1988. Four in ten people rank the joint category of ‘climate change, pollution and the environment’ as the biggest issue facing Britain today. The polling was done from the 5-11 November, covering the end of the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow and surveyed 1,001 people. The pandemic was the second biggest...
ENVIRONMENT
esterobaynews.com

Fighting Climate Change with Fungi

Don Maruska pitches a forkful of the wet leaves, hay, and horse manure mixture that will feed the fungi in the bioreactor built on the property at St. Benedict’s Episcopal Church in Los Osos. As world leaders convene in Glasgow, Scotland this month to tackle climate change, a local group...
ENVIRONMENT
c21media.net

Galapagos X teaches kids about climate change

NEWS BRIEF: Canadian broadcasters TVOKids, SRC Radio-Canada, Knowledge Kids and TFO have joined forces on a new kids’ animation Galapagos X from Vancouver prodco Big Bad Boo Studios. The series, aimed at six- to nine-year-olds, focuses on climate change and follows four life science explorers who have come from the...
TV & VIDEOS
Slate

What Can Ancient Cities Teach Us About Surviving Climate Change?

Aztec Tenochtitlan began as a damp town in the middle of a swamp, but it managed to thrive across conquests, epidemics, droughts and floods to become one of the largest cities in the world today—Mexico City. When taking students to see the Aztec ruins next to the Zocalo, I used to wonder how places like Tenochtitlan, Beijing, or Rome (the “eternal city”) managed to thrive for centuries, while other cities failed.
ENVIRONMENT
ijpr.org

Day after Thanksgiving Exemplar II

Our team takes the day off, with this gem from the archives:. At 9: Seek your future in the crystal ball... ...not seeing it?. That's okay, Bina Venkataraman suggests a different tool anyway. She finds fault with the way we tend to let our short-term desires interfere with our long-term thinking.
FESTIVAL

