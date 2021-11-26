ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, OH

Family, tradition, shipping problems feed busy Black Friday at Aurora Farms

By Bob Gaetjens, Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zv2zh_0d7XUq9F00

Tradition is what brought several shoppers out to Aurora Farms Premium Outlets on a seasonally chilly, snowy Black Friday.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — or perhaps because of it — lines were queued up outside many of the outlets at the Aurora Farms. North Face, for example, had a line of more than 50 people waiting to enter the store for several hours straight.

Other stores with lines included Kate Spade, American Eagle, Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Coach, PacSun, Polo, The Gap and Columbia.

Vicki Armold of Aurora and her daughter, Rylee Armold, who was visiting for the weekend from Fort Wayne Indiana, said this Black Friday is the busiest they can remember in 10 years of Black Friday deal-seeking.

“We’ve been doing this forever, maybe 10 years,” said Rylee. “We come every Black Friday, not for anything particular. I never come with a particular plan.”

The lines are new, said Vicki, and probably a reflection of COVID-19 occupancy limits, but still, it was quite busy.

Rylee said the annual Black Friday shopping spree is less about holiday shopping for the mother-daughter pair and more about spending time together.

“It’s our bonding time,” she said.

While waiting to enter the Columbia outlet store, Chris Taylor of Mogadore said he “loves the chaos” of Black Friday. It’s become a tradition for his family to head out the stores on Friday, as well.

“We used to get up early when we were younger,” he said, adding he would shop in the pre-dawn hours if there was a particular item he was seeking.

He and Rylee both said it’s possible people are hitting the stores harder this year because of the shipping crisis, which may be holding up online orders from arriving on time for Christmas.

“I think just knowing it’s going to be there and not having to wait until it arrives could be a factor,” said Taylor.

Rylee agreed.

“I’ve been worried about shipping, so maybe there are people shopping in person,” she said.

Famous Footwear General Manager Erin Blackburn confirmed that the supply chain and shipping issues are a factor for the stores, but not a huge one for the shoe store.

“Certain brands we carry are delayed,” she said. “We’re doing different sales today. We’re not doing our buy-one, get-one-half-off sale we do every year because we didn’t get everything we wanted.”

She said Black Friday at the Famous Footwear outlet was nearly as busy as 2019, adding she anticipates shopping will continue to be swift for the next several weeks.

“Even in December after Black Friday, we’re still projected to be pretty busy," she said. "We can still order things ... and it’ll still arrive before Christmas. Despite the shipping and a lot errors and problem we’ve had with that, we’re still getting a lot of products.”

Do you have a business or healthcare story you'd like to share? Reporter Bob Gaetjens can be reached at 330-541-9440, bgaetjens@recordpub.com and @bobgaetjens_rc.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Panel weighs safety, effectiveness of Merck’s COVID-19 pill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government health advisers on Tuesday weighed the benefits and risks of a closely watched drug from Merck that could soon become the first U.S.-authorized pill for patients to take at home to treat COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration asked its outside experts whether the agency should authorize the pill, weighing new information that it is less effective than first reported and may cause birth defects. A vote was expected Tuesday afternoon. The panel’s recommendations aren’t binding but often guide FDA decisions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows cooperating with Jan. 6 probe

The chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol said Tuesday that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has begun cooperating with their probe. “Mr. Meadows has been engaging with the select committee through his attorney," Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aurora, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
CBS News

Biden says Omicron variant is "cause for concern, not a cause for panic"

Washington — President Biden on Monday urged Americans to remain calm as scientists work to determine the strength and the transmissibility of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, saying the U.S. has the ability to deal with the new strain that is circulating the globe. The president, flanked by...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Spade
CBS News

What to know about Twitter's new CEO following Jack Dorsey's exit

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced he is stepping down from the role. Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal, a close friend of Jack Dorsey, will replace him as CEO of the company. Wired editor at large Steven Levy joins CBSN's Bradley Blackburn to discuss the significance of Dorsey's exit and what to expect from Agrawal's leadership.
BUSINESS
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

182
Followers
75
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy