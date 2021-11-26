ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. President Biden says not considering new vaccine mandates

 4 days ago
NANTUCKET, Mass, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday his administration was not considering new vaccine mandates following the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant in South Africa, which led to travel bans from that country and seven other nations.

"We don't know a lot about the variant except that is of great concern," Biden told reporters. "I decided that we are going to be cautious."

Reporting Nandita Bose; Writing by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 518

Pete Korsch
4d ago

just more BULLSHIT. attempting to wreck the USA/world economy one 'variant' /fraud at a time Let s Go Brandon

Reply(39)
398
WAKE UP! YOU’RE BEING LIED TO!
4d ago

Yeah right! As soon as the bio weapon is approved for newborns on up, he’ll mandate the entire US population! It will happen in the next 3-4 months!

Reply(17)
155
kbdingo1
4d ago

Well he already broke his campaign vow that there would be no mandates. Give him time, and he will slap a new one on.

Reply(34)
208
Country
South Africa
