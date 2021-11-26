Food Bank team making a difference during the holiday season and year-round

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While Minnesotans are finalizing their Thanksgiving menus, many families are struggling just to put food on the table. On Monday, the nonprofit Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities hosted the first day of its annual Thanksgiving meal distribution. The event donates all of the traditional Thanksgiving fixings to families in need. What that means to families this holiday season is that much more. There was enough food at the distribution point to feed 20,000 people, being sent home to those who may not always have enough food to go around. “We know that hope often begins with a meal and we...

