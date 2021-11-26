Food Bank team making a difference during the holiday season and year-round

As Thanksgiving approaches, the North County Community Food Bank in Battle Ground has stepped up to the plate to prepare food for the holidays for people in need. Executive Director Liz Cerveny said the food bank offers clients two food boxes a month, which are given to the clients outside of the facility because of the limited space. The food bank, which currently serves between 750 to 800 families, will be open the day before Thanksgiving to provide people with holiday fare, but will be closed on Thanksgiving day and the following Friday.
