Food Bank team making a difference during the holiday season and year-round

By KFDM/FOX 4
KFDM-TV
 4 days ago

yourvalley.net

Brown: Help St. Mary's Food Bank help Arizona's hungry this holiday season

There has long been a connection between the holiday season and the time to give back to your community, to help your neighbor or someone in need — But with a year unlike any in recent memory thankfully in America’s rearview mirror, we at St. Mary’s Food Bank know first-hand Arizonans will step up when called to give back at any time of year.
ARIZONA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana need volunteers for the holiday season

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana are looking for volunteers to assist with loading food into clients’ vehicles, filling out applications, and traffic control. The distribution takes place at First West Church on 311 Mills Street in West Monroe. Volunteers are required to wear masks during distributions and encouraged to […]
WEST MONROE, LA
yourvalley.net

Phoenix-area food banks expect record need this holiday season — again

Food banks across the Valley are gearing up for a busy holiday season as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into its 20th month, further exacerbating hunger and need. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists.
CHARITIES
abcnews4.com

Local food banks need donations ahead of the holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- The holidays can be an exciting time for families to come together and they’re often centered around sharing a meal together but thousands of families in South Carolina are struggling to put food on the table. Several organizations are working to make sure people are able...
#Holiday Season#Foodbank#Southeast Texas#Charity#Setx Food Bank#Meet Chris Charlie#Operations Dept
Sequim Gazette

Food Bank brings holiday fixings to park Friday

Similar to last year’s holiday meal distribution events, Sequim Food Bank and community partners return to Carrie Blake Community Park this week to help those in need find all the fixings. The Family Holiday Meal Bag program runs 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, starting at Trinity United Methodist Church,...
SEQUIM, WA
Fox11online.com

COMMENTARY: Thank you for Making A Difference during food drive

Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. Last week we had the privilege of working with Paul’s Pantry, Father Carr’s Place 2B and the St. Joseph Food Program on a fall food drive. I am very happy to report that over the course of three days, over 20,000 pounds of food was donated as well as over $4,000 in cash donations was given.
CHARITIES
WBOY 12 News

Mountaineer Food Bank fights hunger during national food shortage

WESTON, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Food Bank officials in Weston said it’s a matter of waiting as they try to feed families in West Virginia amid supply chain issues and inflation. According to Gabri Bonazzo, Communication Coordinator at Mountaineer Food Bank, the price of a truckload of food that is not from our area costs […]
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Food bank making progress toward donation goals

For the first time this holiday season, organizers at the Fairbanks Community Food Bank are hopeful they will meet their Thanksgiving donation goals. “The food has finally arrived in town, and it’s coming to the food bank as we need it to and that is such a blessing,” Fairbanks Community Food Bank CEO Anne Weaver said. “We’re going into the weekend actually having hope, which we didn’t have this time last week.”
FAIRBANKS, AK
CBS Minnesota

Food Banks Need More Help Than Ever Feeding Families In Need This Holiday Season

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While Minnesotans are finalizing their Thanksgiving menus, many families are struggling just to put food on the table. On Monday, the nonprofit Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities hosted the first day of its annual Thanksgiving meal distribution. The event donates all of the traditional Thanksgiving fixings to families in need. What that means to families this holiday season is that much more. There was enough food at the distribution point to feed 20,000 people, being sent home to those who may not always have enough food to go around. “We know that hope often begins with a meal and we...
CHARITIES
thereflector.com

North County Community Food Bank prepares for the holidays

As Thanksgiving approaches, the North County Community Food Bank in Battle Ground has stepped up to the plate to prepare food for the holidays for people in need. Executive Director Liz Cerveny said the food bank offers clients two food boxes a month, which are given to the clients outside of the facility because of the limited space. The food bank, which currently serves between 750 to 800 families, will be open the day before Thanksgiving to provide people with holiday fare, but will be closed on Thanksgiving day and the following Friday.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Fighting food insecurity during the holidays

STILLWATER – Leaning away from the Thanksgiving dinner table with a sigh and stuffed tummy is a comfort beyond the reach of many Oklahomans this year. 4-H’ers across the state are trying to make it a possibility with food drives for community food banks and pantries. “They understand that fighting...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Community Food Bank Provides Meals For Students During Holiday Break

The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma was out delivering meals to kids on Tuesday to make sure they’ll have something to eat while on Thanksgiving break. The boxes full of food were a welcome sight at Tulsa’s Seminole Apartments. "We're out here distributing Thanksgiving meals to kids across Tulsa...
TULSA, OK

