Back in the day, we thought the year 2021 would bring us immortality, flying cars, and high-speed trains that crossed the Atlantic. While none of that has come to be, we do live in a time where we have a ton of seriously sick tech at our disposal. Unfortunately, most of it is usually wayyy above our Young Professional budgets. Thankfully, there’s a way to get your hands on some: by taking advantage of all the huge Black Friday deals on electronics. That’s why we’ve compiled this list of the best Black Friday tech deals on cameras, laptops, speakers, and more—so you don’t have to risk life and limb to snag a new flat-screen TV or set of AirPods.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO