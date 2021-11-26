Idaho Supreme Court consolidates redistricting map lawsuits

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Amazon is looking to expand its Idaho shipping capabilities with a new cargo facility at the Boise Airport, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. The Boise City Council last week approved a lease agreement between Amazon, the online retail giant, and the city, which operates the airport. As part of the agreement, the city will build an access road, taxiway and ramp facilities for Amazon's cargo amenity, which includes a 30,000-square-foot building to be located south of the runway along Gowen Road. The building will be constructed at the company's expense, to go on vacant land leased from the airport.

BOISE, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO