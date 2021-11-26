ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada County, ID

Idaho Supreme Court consolidates redistricting map lawsuits

 4 days ago
ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Two lawsuits filed against Idaho's redistricting commission over a new map redrawing the state's 35 legislative districts have been consolidated into one lawsuit. The...

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Amazon to build cargo facility at Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Amazon is looking to expand its Idaho shipping capabilities with a new cargo facility at the Boise Airport, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. The Boise City Council last week approved a lease agreement between Amazon, the online retail giant, and the city, which operates the airport. As part of the agreement, the city will build an access road, taxiway and ramp facilities for Amazon's cargo amenity, which includes a 30,000-square-foot building to be located south of the runway along Gowen Road. The building will be constructed at the company's expense, to go on vacant land leased from the airport.
BOISE, ID
Statewide crisis standards of care ending in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho has deactivated crisis standards of care for all regions except North Idaho as the COVID-19 pandemic's burden on hospitals begins to ease, the Department of Health and Welfare announced Monday. Crisis standards of care - under which doctors and healthcare workers may ration medicine, beds, ventilators,...
IDAHO STATE
More steelhead to be added to the Boise River

BOISE, Idaho — Anglers, mark your calendars. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is set to release another wave of steelhead into the Boise River Wednesday, Nov. 24. The hatchery fish - between 150 and 200 in number - were trapped recently at Hells Canyon Dam on the Snake River. They will be released into the Boise River at the Glenwood Bridge, Americana Bridge, below the Broadway Avenue Bridge behind Boise State University, West Parkcenter Bridge, and Barber Park.
BOISE, ID
Idaho lawmakers reflect on 2021 legislative session

BOISE, Idaho — After 311 days, business for the Idaho Legislature is now officially closed at the Idaho Statehouse for the year. “There was some relief there, this has been long and hard and frankly divisive at times. But, you’ll notice we still had 24 people that didn’t vote to end it so that points to taking these issues up next session,” said House Speaker Scott Bedke (R-Oakley).
IDAHO STATE
Ada County Jail offers $5,000 hiring incentive for nurses

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Jail is offering a $5,000 incentive to try to attract new nurses and keep the ones that they have on staff. Right now, the jail is looking for 15 nurses. Here’s how the bonus will work: New hires will get $1,000 when they're hired. Then a $1,500 bonus after six months on the job, then, another $1,500 at their one-year mark. They'll get a final bonus of $1,000 at the two-year mark.
ADA COUNTY, ID
