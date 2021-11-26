ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Avery Bradley says the Lakers ‘aren’t good enough’ to turn their effort off and on as much as they do

By Christian Rivas
silverscreenandroll.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what has been something of a rarity for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, the group as a whole displayed good effort on both ends of the floor for almost all 48 minutes of their game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. It took overtime to settle the contest in...

www.silverscreenandroll.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Avery Bradley
Yardbarker

Lakers have complaint to league about Anthony Davis

Now just .500 on the year, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to the league office with a gripe that they have. After the Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, coach Frank Vogel said that the team has been in contact with the league about the lack of free throws for Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star failed to get to the line a single time against Milwaukee.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Last 40 Scoring Champions: Michael Jordan Is The Best Scorer In NBA History

The scoring rate in the NBA these days is at an all-time high, as teams are focusing on efficient ways of scoring a ton of points. Of course, we have some of the most spectacular offensive players of all time including James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry playing at MVP levels every year. For the best scorers, winning scoring titles comes naturally to them because of how effortlessly they get buckets.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Indiana Pacers#Knicks
Washington Post

Lakers star LeBron James out indefinitely under NBA’s covid-19 health and safety protocols

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will be sidelined indefinitely after entering the NBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocols. The 36-year-old James, who has missed time this season with ankle and abdominal injuries, will be sidelined for the Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. It is unclear whether the four-time MVP has tested positive for the coronavirus or if he came into close contact with someone who did. Per the NBA’s health protocols, players must return two negative tests on separate days before they are cleared to return to the court, and players who test positive must sit out for at least 10 days. The Lakers will also face the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, the Boston Celtics on Dec. 7 and the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 9 over the next 10 days.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pelicans Trade Is Headlined By Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is one that was heavily analyzed at the time of the deal and continues to be now. Five games into the regular season and the jury is still out on the deal. Los Angeles surrendered a lot of depth...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
lakers365.com

Dwight Howard says Lakers are underpaying him by ‘400%’ and ESPN isn’t showing his highlights enough in GQ interview

But with Anthony Davis playing a larger percentage of his minutes at center than in any other season in Los Angeles, Howard's minutes have been reduced to a career low 13.4 per game. Largely speaking, his per-36 minute production has been basically the same in those minutes, albeit slightly down from his last stint in the purple and gold. Still, that isn't stopping Howard from discussing how undervalued he is with the Lakers this season.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Russell Westbrook literally laughed at the media asking him about his turnovers

Halfway through Tuesday’s game Lakers vs. Knicks game, Russell Westbrook looked set for another frustrating outing. Through the first two periods, Westbrook had as many turnovers (5) as he had field goal attempts and assists, and went into halftime with just six points, albeit while also grabbing eight rebounds. But...
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

It ain't hopeless, folks - statistical analysis @ Pacers

Why did the game go to OT? Why did the Lakers win? What worked well, what didn’t from a statistical stand point? (Scroll down to lineup summary for a quick read). Boxscore indications: close quarters throughout, only OT was a clear affair. Second half defense way better than the first half once again. Second unit was a big plus. Turnovers and rebounding even. +6 in free throws made was almost upset in 2 pointers: 27-58 vs the Pacers’ 29-58. Big edge in 3 point percentage, two more made 3s while taking 9 fewer attempts. Balanced bench scoring while the starters was pretty much all LeBron with some Westbrook mixed in, they carried the scoring load with that unit. Bradley doesn’t look good in the boxscore while LeBron, Monk and Ellington look awesome and Dwight looks efficient, DJ a rebounding force once more.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Kings Preview: Now is the time for L.A. to build momentum

The Lakers are back home on Friday, where they will return after a five-game road trip to host their fellow Pacific division residents, the Sacramento Kings. L.A. will have to be prepared for a Sacramento team that’s coming off a thrilling victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, and a roster that’s eager to restart their season after recently firing former Lakers head coach Luke Walton.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Podcast: LeBron James at center unleashes Lakers offense

Frank Vogel has, to this point, been reluctant to recognize the kind of Los Angeles Lakers team he’s actually tasked with coaching versus the more defensive-minded approach he typically prefers. It would be one thing if he had to horses to get more out of the types of lineups he likes, but that simply isn’t the case, with Avery Bradley and DeAndre Jordan both clearly nearing the end of their NBA careers.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy