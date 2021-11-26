ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

This May Not Be Homebuilding Season, But Builders Are Fair Game Right Now

By Sejuti Banerjea
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Homebuilders are looking to close out a really strong year (or two), as the 2020 boom inflated by the pandemic resulted in record-low inventories and sky-high prices even as land, labor and raw material constraints made inventory building that much more difficult.

This is evident from the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) stats for October . And so we see that while housing units authorized by building permits were 3.4% (±1.6%) above Oct 2020, starts were just 0.4% (±12.3 percent) above the year-ago level and completions were 8.4% (±9.2 percent) below. So although permits are being sought and received, production appears to be falling short. And limited supplies are, of course, pushing up prices.

Prices got so hot in between that some buyers went off market, preparing to wait until sanity returned. The jury is still out on how long that wait is going to be, but different data points indicate that it’s going to be relatively long.

Earlier this month, we learned that the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (for the single-family housing market) for November rose to its highest level in six months, indicating that buyers are willing to pay higher prices and even wait the extra time. The single-family sub-index also expanded 3 points while the gauge for prospective buyers went from 65 to 68.

Meanwhile, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) noted yesterday that the 30-year fixed rate had increased 4 basis points to 3.24% over the past week, with purchase activity continuing to increase for the third straight week. This was partly because of borrowers attempting to lock in mortgages in anticipation of rising rates. Additionally, both conventional and government loan applications increased, with the loan size being “mostly above $400,000,” according to Joel Kan, MBA's AVP of Economic and Industry Forecasting.

Top among the supporting factors is the strong labor market (the unemployment rate dropped to 4.6% in October, the lowest level since Mar 2020), which has benefited from the quick economic rebound off pandemic lows. This led to surging demand for labor, record levels of job openings and resultant wage inflation. With the government also pulling back its support, the summer wave of COVID-19 infections behind us and high spending this holiday season, unemployment rates should decline further with buying power thereby remaining strong.

However, we can’t wish away the logistical challenges and imbalances between the factors of production that are leading to lower output. GDP growth has slowed to 2.1% in the third quarter, entirely attributable to these challenges. Further price increases aren’t desirable, but the Fed appears disinclined to do anything about it just yet.

So here we have an industry that has huge pent-up demand that will generate growth for months to come and the kind of pricing that allows it to pass on rising costs to buyers. It would have been better if the input challenges weren’t there. But in this environment, what’s not to like here?

Beazer Homes, Meritage Homes, Tri Pointe Homes and Toll Brothers are four homebuilding stocks worth buying now-

Beazer Homes USA BZH

Beazer Homes carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for value, growth and momentum.

It is expected to grow revenues by 13.6% this year and 9.2% in the next. Its earnings are expected to grow 23.7% and 6.4%, respectively, in the two years.

In the last 30 days, Beazer Homes’ 2021 and 2022 estimates have jumped $1.53 (44.0%) and $1.34 (33.6%), respectively.

Despite all these positives, Beazer Homes trades at a significant discount to both the S&P 500’s 22.0X and all the companies in our universe at a mere 4.1X earnings. Its own median level over the past year is 7.0X.

Meritage Homes MTH

Meritage Homes also carries a Zacks Rank #1 but its value, growth and momentum scores of B, F and D are not nearly as attractive as Beazer’s.

Still, analysts expect Meritage Homes to generate some really strong growth. For 2021, the company is expected to grow revenue and earnings by a respective 14.7% and 74.6%. For 2022, these numbers are expected to be a respective 20.0% and 21.2%.

Meritage Homes’ estimate revisions history is also attractive. Its 2021 estimates are up an average 56 cents (3.0%) and 2022 estimates up $1.89 (8.8%) in the last 30 days. They have been rising consistently over the last 90 days.

To top it all, Meritage Homes shares are almost as cheap as Beazer. They trade at a mere 5.1X, below their own median level of 6.5X over the past year and the S&P 500.

Tri Pointe Homes TPH

#2 (Buy)-ranked Tri Pointe has value, growth and momentum scores of A, C and F.

The weak scores notwithstanding, analyst expectations on the company are robust. For 2021, Tri Pointe is expected to generate revenue and earnings growth of 21.2% and 80.2%, respectively. This will be followed by 7.7% revenue growth and 9.6% earnings growth in 2022.

Tri Pointe’s estimate revisions are also positive. The 2021 estimate is up 29 cents (8.0%) and the 2022 estimate up 34 cents (8.6%) in the last 60 days.

At 6.1X forward 12 months’ earnings, Tri Pointe shares are obviously a bargain.

Toll Brothers TOL

Toll Brothers shares Tri Pointe’s #2 rank, but its value, growth and momentum scores of A, B and D are more attractive.

Analysts currently expect double-digit growth in Toll Brothers’ revenue and earnings for both 2021 and 2022 (ending October). The 2021 growth rates are 22.4% for revenue and 80.6% for earnings. The 2022 growth rates are 19.1% for revenue and 43.9% for earnings.

Both 2021 and 2022 estimates are up a couple of cents in the last 30 days. But over the last 90 days, Toll Brothers’ 2021 and 2022 estimates are up 6.4% and 6.6%, respectively.

But without an attractive valuation, Toll Brothers shares still wouldn’t be worth buying. Since they are trading at a mere 7.3X earnings (median 9.3X), there’s no reason to complain.

6-Month Price Movement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a49yS_0d7XT62D00 Image Source: Zacks Investment Research


Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

NAHB Finds Builders Are Running Out of Lots -- What Now?

Homebuilders are having trouble finding enough lots to build on in their areas, further fueling housing shortages. This was noted across all lot classes, in all markets. A change in how we think about zoning and housing may be required to keep the lot supply viable. Homebuilders have struggled throughout...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Home sales in the suburbs are red hot right now

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The suburbs are becoming cool again. A new Realtor.com report finds that buyers are increasingly leaning towards living outside of urban areas, and prices in subdivisions and planned communities are moving higher as a result.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

Is Now the Time to Buy Homebuilder Stocks?

On the surface, now might seem like a great environment for homebuilders. Real estate prices have skyrocketed and there's a severe lack of housing inventory in many markets. However, in this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Nov. 4, Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe explains to colleagues Jason Hall and Matt Frankel why it's not quite that simple.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Hud#Fair Game#Beazer Homes Usa#Nahb#Mba
Entrepreneur

5 Top Picks on Hot Housing Market Sales Data

Pending home sales rebounded in October after a decline in the prior month. Accelerating rents and the expected rise in mortgage rates have been aiding the U.S. housing industry to create pent-up demand. The results even outpaced analysts’ expectations by 6.8%. The Pending Home Sales Index — a forward-looking indicator...
REAL ESTATE
Entrepreneur

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Beazer Homes, TRI Pointe Group, Meritage Homes and Toll Brothers

Chicago, IL – November 29, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH, TRI Pointe Group, Inc. TPH, Meritage Homes Corp. MTH and Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Mortgages
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Curry Coastal Pilot

Housing market slows but still strong

Curry County home values showed signs of slowing in October, but the market is still strong. October Multiple Listing Service numbers for closed sales were up compared to a year ago, by 5.2%, but that’s still below the double digit increases seen in 2019 and 2020. “This modest growth in...
CURRY COUNTY, OR
The Motley Fool

3 Game-Changing Stocks to Invest $1,000 In Right Now

Bargains can still be found, even with the stock market a stone's throw from an all-time high. Buying this trio of innovators should set patient investors up for success. Since the beginning of 2020, investors have navigated their way through two historic events. First, there was the quickest decline of at least 30% in the history of the S&P 500 (it took about one month during the first quarter of 2020). This has been followed by the most robust bounce back rally from a bear-market bottom on record.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 REITs With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

Crown Castle sees a long-term investment cycle ahead for 5G infrastructure. Realty Income's shopping spree is paying big dividends. Medical Properties Trust offers a heathy dose of income. The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is near a 20-year low of around 1.25%. Because of that, it's getting harder for...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Five Below

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-12-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Five Below will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.29. Five Below bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Belden (BDC) Is a Great Choice for "Trend" Investors, Here's Why

Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $10,000? 3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

General Electric's breakup plans look set to release value for shareholders. Stanley Black & Decker's long-term growth plans are being overly discounted by the market. PPG Industries will bounce back as cost pressures ease and key end markets improve. Buying a stock for the long term implies a high degree...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector

BM Technologies (AMEX:BMTX) - P/E: 4.77. Franklin Wireless saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.33 in Q3 to -0.01 now. Franklin Wireless does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock. Arrow Electronics's earnings per share for Q3...
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy