Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island Sea Lab octopus predicts who will win Iron Bowl 2021

By Carey Cox
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. ( WKRG ) — An octopus at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab has predicted who will win Iron Bowl 2021.

The Iron Bowl prediction was an enrichment exercise for the octopus to open jars. Two identical jars with one shrimp each were placed in the octopus’s tank — one lid had Auburn’s logo and the other Alabama’s.

Cecil Hurt, longtime Alabama sportswriter for The Tuscaloosa News, dies

When faced with the choice of which jar to open first, the octopus chose the jar with the Alabama logo inside the lid.

See if the octopus made the right choice tomorrow, Saturday, at 2:30 p.m. when Alabama and Auburn face off in the Iron Bowl at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the game right here on WKRG.

