Should the government enforce lockdown 4.0? Tell us in our poll

By Joe Sommerlad
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A new variant of Covid-19 has emerged and is causing concern around the world given its “incredibly high” number of mutations, with fears rife among experts because it is both highly transmissible and effective at evading the human body’s immune response.

First detected in Botswana, beginning to emerge in South Africa and already detected in Europe, B.1.1529 has been named Omicron by the World Health Organisation after the next available letter of the Greek alphabet.

UK health secretary Sajid Javid has already warned that it might be able to evade currently available vaccines, a further worrying development given that its emergence coincides with a sharp rise in coronavirus infections across Europe in recent weeks, which has prompted countries like Austria and the Netherlands to impose new lockdowns.

Those moves have in turn cast fresh light on the UK’s own consistently high case rate and the complacency among ministers and members of the public towards mask-wearing and observing social distancing.

With winter flu season complicating the situation even further, the new variant could be the final straw that forces prime minister Boris Johnson to change his position and implement new social restrictions or even a fourth lockdown, however reluctant he may be to risk public ire and further hinder the recovery of the British economy.

We want to know what you think? Should we have a fourth lockdown and should it be imposed before Christmas?

Tell us in our poll below

Comments / 65

Alan Greene
3d ago

Over half the population has had their Immune system weakened already by these forced dreadful untested so called vaccines … So at this point shut downs, open it’s all irrelevant majority is already doomed !!!

Reply
24
Mike James
3d ago

dies it matter what "we the people"think ? I think not as million have opposed the vaccine, the vaccine mandates but inspite of "the peoples" opinion the government wants to go ahead with forced vaccination. even if the courts say otherwise. that's why all the businesses and places of employment are emplimenting the mandates anyway. dumbass question.

Reply
10
donotbow
3d ago

doesn't matter what the government does, I'm not locking down , haven't yet and not going to period......

Reply(11)
19
