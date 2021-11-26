ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Bannon wants contempt case documents to be publicly released

By Alex Woodward
 4 days ago

Donald Trump ’s former White House adviser Steve Bannon wants documents from his contempt-of-Congress case to be made public, as his lawyers filed a motion to oppose a protective order that prohibits both sides of the case from publicly releasing such evidence.

Mr Bannon surrendered himself to the FBI three days after a District of Columbia grand jury indicted him on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena commanding him to give evidence before a select House of Representatives committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol. He has pleaded not guilty.

Assistant US Attorney Amanda Vaughn previously argued that the case was relatively straightforward and involved “less than 20” documents, most of which are correspondence between Mr Bannon and the 6 January select committee.

“In our view, this is a very straightforward case about whether or not the defendant showed up,” said Ms Vaughn, who was pressed for a quick trial.

“The Government offered no reason why it wanted to limit Mr Bannon’s attorneys in their use of the documents to prepare a defense,” according to a statement from Mr Bannon’s team provided to The Washington Post.

A motion filed by Mr Bannon’s attorneys on 24 November argues that a proposed protective order would “interfere” with his right to a fair trial.

“The public interest is served when the public can see that an accused is being provided a fair trial,” they argued.

“Members of the public should make their own independent judgment as to whether the US Department of Justice is committed to a just result based upon all the facts,” according to a statement on behalf of Mr Bannon and provided to The Washington Post , which first reported the latest filing.

“Mr Bannon asked the judge to follow the normal process and allow unfettered access to and use of the documents,” the statement said.

US District Court Judge Carl Nichols also rejected an attempt from Mr Bannon’s defense to delay the proceedings until early 2022 and has set a date of 7 December for the next hearing.

Mr Bannon, who served as the former president’s top adviser within the first few months of his term, has claimed that executive privilege – a legal doctrine that protects conversations between and among a president and his advisers – precludes him from having to testify about the assault on Congress, fuelled by Mr Trump’s “stolen election” narrative in an attempt to disrupt the certification of millions of Americans’ votes.

Committee chair Bennie Thompson and vice chair Liz Cheney said in a statement that Mr Bannon’s indictment “should send a clear message to anyone who thinks they can ignore the Select Committee or try to stonewall our investigation: no one is above the law. We will not hesitate to use the tools at our disposal to get the information we need.”

The committee has issued subpoenas for several people linked to Mr Trump and 6 January, including several former White Officials officials, including Kayleigh McEnany and Stephen Miller, as well as other high-profile figures like Alex Jones and Roger Stone and far-right groups that participated in the attack, including the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.

CNN

Trump's attempt to rewrite history just took a big hit

(CNN) — The news that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with the House's January 6 select committee investigation represents a clear and present danger to the former president and his attempts to rewrite the history of that fateful day. "He has produced records...
MSNBC

Trump’s legal arguments for withholding crucial Jan. 6 records increasingly flimsy

Former President Donald Trump’s attorneys succeeded in a last-ditch effort earlier this month to temporarily block Congress from obtaining documents related to his actions surrounding the Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol. But his legal team returns to a federal appeals court Tuesday with an increasingly weak rationale for keeping those records secret.
TheDailyBeast

Steve Bannon Wants to Turn His Criminal Charges Into a Media Circus: DOJ

Former Trump adviser turned far-right podcaster Steve Bannon wants to generate some headlines and media attention by filing a series of “frivolous” legal complaints to fight his criminal contempt charges, according to a new 10-page filing from the Justice Department. Politico reported Sunday evening that the feds suggested Bannon’s lawyer, Evan Corcoran, is complicit in assisting the MAGA star in using the charges to gin up outrage and refuse to engage in rudimentary pre-trial negotiations. “The defense’s misleading claims, failure to confer, unexplained wholesale opposition, and extrajudicial statements make clear the defense’s real purpose: to abuse criminal discovery to try this case in the media rather than in court,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Vaughn wrote in the legal filing. “The misleading and frivolous nature of the defendant’s claims of prejudice demonstrate that they are just a cover for... [how] the defendant wishes to have trial through the press,” Vaughn added.
The Independent

Prosecutors ask judge to keep Steve Bannon evidence away from public over potential ‘witness tampering’

Federal prosecutors have petitioned the judge overseeing the criminal contempt of Congress case against ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon to reject his request to make most of the evidence against him public because granting it would allow him to engage in witness tampering.On 17 November, attorneys with the Washington DC US attorney’s office asked US District Judge Carl Nichols to issue an order which would allow Mr Bannon and his attorneys to receive transcripts of the grand jury proceedings which led to his indictment to allow them to prepare for a future trial. Prosecutors also asked Judge Nichols to issue...
WREG

Jan. 6 panel sets contempt vote for former DOJ official

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection will vote Wednesday to hold a former Justice Department official in contempt, demanding criminal charges against a defiant witness for a second time as lawmakers seek answers about the violent attack. The committee on Monday scheduled a vote to pursue contempt charges against Jeffrey […]
erienewsnow.com

DOJ moves to limit Bannon media circus over January 6 investigation

Prosecutors have accused former President Donald Trump's ex-adviser Steve Bannon of attempting to try his criminal case through the media instead of in court and have asked a judge to limit what Bannon can release publicly throughout the case, according to a new filing in DC District Court. Bannon is...
WISH-TV

The latest in the Jan. 6 investigation

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot is touting its extensive number of interviews and subpoenas, but a court hearing Tuesday may determine how much lawmakers will eventually be able to accomplish in their probe. Here’s what’s next and what you may have missed...
