Oil prices down $10 a barrel could lead to cheaper gas at the pump

10NEWS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Oil prices fell more than $10 a barrel on Friday amid concerns of a new COVID-19 variant, since named omicron by the World Health Organization. The drop — the largest one-day decrease since April 2020, according to Reuters — could lead to lower gas prices at the...

Comments / 25

Bryguy
3d ago

we will save 20 cents on a gallon of gas so every 200 gallons we buy we will save 20 dollars hurray just in time for Christmas ⛄🎄

UpNorthLive.com

Fact Check Team: When could we start to see gas prices go down?

WASHINGTON (TND)- Americans are feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to dig a hole in our wallets. Today’s price per gallon is a dollar more than last year’s average. Recently, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in an interview that “over 7,000 leases that have been given...
OilPrice.com

Expect Cheaper Gasoline This Week

Americans should get a breather at the pump this week as renewed Covid-19 fears pushed crude oil prices lower, the AAA said. “It’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the Omicron variant will push oil prices lower for the long term,” Stephanie Milani, Tennessee Public Affairs Director at AAA - The Auto Club Group, said, as quoted by Fox News. “But for now, the upward pricing pressure due to tightened supply and high demand seems to have abated, and that will likely result in pump prices stabilizing.”
WRAL News

Gas could hit $5 a gallon – here’s how

The surge in oil prices this year has angered drivers, tainted Americans’ views on the economy and confounded both the White House and Federal Reserve. Unfortunately, JPMorgan Chase says the oil spike is just getting started. In a new report on Monday, JPMorgan warned clients that Brent crude oil will...
Reuters

Oil prices rise on bets OPEC+ will hold off output hike

MELBOURNE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, extending a rebound from last week’s plunge on growing expectations major producers would pause plans to add crude supply in January amid uncertainty over the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 99...
NBC Los Angeles

U.S. Natural Gas Sinks, on Track for Worst Month in Three Years

U.S. natural gas futures slid Tuesday to the lowest level in nearly three months as warmer-than-expected winter forecasts sent prices tumbling. The contract for January delivery fell as much as 7% to trade at $4.51 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), a price last seen on Sept. 1. The weakness builds on Monday's drop, which saw the contract settle 11.37% lower at $4.85 per MMBtu.
lootpress.com

Price of oil tumbles on COVID news-will pump prices follow?

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS)—Crude oil prices initially tumbled more than $10 to $68 a barrel on Friday after news of the Omicron COVID-19 variant broke. Meanwhile, consumers caught a little break as the national average price for a gallon of gas dropped to $3.39, down a penny since last week. “It’s...
Axios

Battery price decline comes with a warning

The latest data on lithium-ion battery prices shows the continued downward march that will help make electric cars and energy storage more competitive, but reveals storm clouds too. Driving the news: Average battery pack prices fell another 6% from last year to $132 per kilowatt-hour, per the research firm BloombergNEF....
d1softballnews.com

Oil records worst crash of 2021: what will OPEC do?

Friday 26 November the Petroleum recorded its worst day of the year, plunging to its lowest level in more than two months. The new variant called Omicron and from South Africa sparked fears of a slowdown in demand just as supply is increasing. THE crude oil prices suffered one of...
Seeking Alpha

Oil Update - November 2021

Having failed to convince OPEC+ to cooperate, oil will be released from strategic petroleum reserves of numerous countries, including the United States. My forecast for the November WTI price range was completely wrong because of at least three factors. First, the Biden administration was determined to reduce oil prices, either by having OPEC+ produce more oil or by coordinating with countries to withdraw oil from their respective strategic petroleum reserves. Having failed to convince OPEC+ to cooperate, oil will be released from strategic petroleum reserves of numerous countries, including the United States. Second, Austria went into lockdown because of its COVID situation. Some feared Austria might be the first domino in Europe. And third, last Friday, oil prices tanked on the WHO’s announcement of a new COVID variant named Omicron.
invezz.com

Crude oil price in oversold territory ahead of the OPEC+ meeting

Crude oil price is in the oversold territory with an RSI of 28. Both the WTI and Brent futures are on a downtrend as a reaction to the Omicron variant. Investors are eyeing the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Thursday. Crude oil price remains on a downtrend ahead of the OPEC+...
10NEWS

Gas prices are falling; How does Florida measure up?

You might notice that prices at the pumps are lower than weeks prior. According to GasBuddy, the nation's average gas price has declined by 3.4 cents. This is the third consecutive week that gas prices have seen a downward trend. Today's national average sits at $3.379 per gallon, according to a report from GasBuddy.
OilPrice.com

Cushing Crude Inventories Are Rising As Oil Prices Fall

Crude stocks at Cushing have been rising in recent weeks, with another build expected for the last week, amid the sell-off in WTI Crude on Friday triggered by fears of the Omicron variant and low liquidity on the long U.S. weekend, energy analytics provider OilX said on Tuesday. Tuesday’s reading...
rigzone.com

Biden Says USA Gas Prices Will Drop Soon

Americans will see prices at the pump fall "before long". Americans will see prices at the pump fall “before long,” President Joe Biden said after tapping U.S. oil reserves to ease price pressures and risk a feud with OPEC. In a tweet Saturday while the president was in Nantucket, he...
wccbcharlotte.com

AAA: Price Of Oil Falls As Gas Prices In Carolinas Follow Suit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — The price of crude oil fell more than $10 on Friday following the news of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, now making the price of crude $68 per barrel. Meanwhile, gas prices in the Carolinas subsequently followed suit, with both states seeing declines on the week.
investing.com

Oil to $100? Buy These 3 Canadian Oil Stocks

Oil prices could be heading higher, if not to US$100 per barrel soon. Right now, demand far exceeds supply because countries are starting to ease restrictions, and some are ending nationwide lockdowns. Meanwhile, the United States might release strategic reserves to temper the rapidly rising fuel prices. However, if OPEC+...
