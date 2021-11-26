ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Body found in Bayou Chico during search for missing person; identity not yet known

By Colin Warren-Hicks, Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
Authorities on Friday afternoon discovered a body in Bayou Chico while searching the area for a missing person.

Escambia County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Amber Southard said the body was found at about 1 p.m. Friday by members of Escambia Search and Rescue.

"We're waiting on the Medical Examiner's Office to identify who it is," Southard said of the body.

Escambia Search and Rescue crews, along with ECSO search teams, have been combing the areas in and around Bayou Chico all week in search of missing 27-year-old Nathaniel Scott Liberty, according to Southard.

The ECSO announced on social media that Liberty is missing and is considered an "endangered adult." Liberty was last seen Saturday, according to the ECSO's Facebook post Sunday.

Anyone with information about Liberty's whereabouts has been asked to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.

