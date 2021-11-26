ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caravel soccer standout wins Delaware Online Athlete of the Week vote

By Brad Myers, Delaware News Journal
 4 days ago
Congratulations to Zayd Akhtar of Caravel boys soccer, Delaware Online Athlete of the Week for Week 11 of the fall season. The junior scored the second goal in the championship game as the Bucs topped St. Andrew’s 4-0 for the DIAA Division II title.

Akhtar won an online vote over four other nominees this week. Check out next week’s nominees on Monday on Delaware Online and vote for your favorite. Voting is free and runs Monday through Thursday, with the weekly winner announced each Friday.

Submit Athlete of the Week nominations to high school sports reporter Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline or on Twitter @BradMyersTNJ.

#Caravel#Diaa Division Ii#Delaware Online
