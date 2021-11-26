ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Firearms Deer Season Starts Saturday

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Firearms deer season starts Saturday, and it’s Pennsylvania hunters’ third chance to get out on a Sunday this year. Last year, hunters took over 435,000 deer, about 175,000...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
ktvo.com

MDC projects more hunters will hit the fields this deer firearms season

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Deer firearms season is underway in the Show-Me State. Almost 90,000 deer were harvested during the season's opening weekend in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) expects those numbers to continue to rise. MDC Wildlife Biologist Nathan Hubbard says there are lots of hunters itching to...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Pine And Lakes News

The Last Windrow: Firearms deer season provides prizes other than venison

One doesn't always have to garner venison to make a deer season worthwhile. There are other rewards. A week before the Minnesota deer hunting opening day this year, my wife and I paid a visit to the trail that led to my party's deer hunting land. I was interested in seeing the condition of the unmaintained roadway that sometimes can be a challenge to drive over.
ANIMALS
UPMATTERS

DNR requesting help from hunters as firearm deer season begins in Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is requesting that hunters who successfully harvest a deer this hunting season stop in at a check station located at several DNR offices across the state. This year the DNR’s check stations will be open November 15-18, a shorter timespan than in previous years.
MICHIGAN STATE
Brainerd Dispatch

CO Reports: Northern waterfowl zone closing, firearms deer season ends

CO (Conservation Officer) Jim Guida (Brainerd East) informs that area lakes and ponds are freezing fast, pushing waterfowl to the large waterbodies and rivers. A reminder that the North Waterfowl Zone (north of Highway 210) closes Tuesday, Nov. 23. Guida monitored migratory waterfowl hunting activity. One hunter was checked attempting...
BRAINERD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Deer Season#Weather#Kdka
FOX 2

WWII veteran harvests one of nearly 190k deer during Mo. firearm season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Nearly 190,000 deer were harvested during Missouri’s firearm hunting season, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. Of the 187,967 deer harvested between November 13 and November 23, 89,861 of them were harvested during opening weekend. One of the successful hunters this season was 98-year-old WWII Marine Veteran Robert McGrath. He […]
MISSOURI STATE
Rolla Daily News

Missouri hunters harvest 187,967 deer in firearms portion of the season

Hunters garnered big numbers for the firearms portion of deer season. Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation showed that 187,967 deer were harvested between Nov. 13-23. Of the 187,967 deer harvested, 101,501 were antlered bucks, 16,435 were button bucks, and 70,031 were does. Top harvest counties included Franklin...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
vandaliaradio.com

Although not perfect, weather looks mostly good for first weekend of Firearm Deer Hunting season

Although not perfect, the weather forecast looks pretty good for the first weekend of firearm deer hunting season. As most hunter will tell you, warmer days and windy days will lead to deer not moving so much. But, a clear day in the 40s is usually pretty good—which is what we will see today with sunny skies and a high of 45. The wind will be very light today, just a very slight breeze out of the south. Saturday does get a little warmer with a high of 52 and we will see that south wind pick up with gusts up to 20 miles per hour. After a chance of rain on Saturday night, Sunday looks a little better with partly sunny skies and a high of 54. The wind on Sunday will be out of the west and just 9 to 14 miles per hour.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Snow Showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to temperatures right around the freezing mark and even a dusting on the roads for places north. Light scattered snow showers will continue through the early morning then taper off during the day. At the most a half of an inch could accumulate. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The next chance of snow showers will be overnight tonight as a weak shortwave moves across the region. Little to no accumulation is to be expected. Just watch out for icy spots as temperatures will be around the freezing mark again. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) We warm up each day this week with highs back to normal Wednesday. We make it to the 50’s Thursday with a few rain showers. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) By the weekend there’s a small chance for rain showers Saturday but it’ll be seasonable with a little sunshine if you need to hang your Christmas decorations. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cbslocal.com

Colorado Weather: At Least Another Week With No Good Chance For Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – The last weekend of November will be mild and dry across Colorado as a big ridge of high pressure continues to influence the forecast. Saturday will feature highs in the 40s and 50s statewide with a few places on the southeast plains near 60 degrees. If you will be at or above tree line the temps will be in the 30s.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Mr. Tree In North Park Gets A Holiday Makeover

NORTH PARK (KDKA) — Nobody knows exactly when or who started it, but a tree in North Park has been bringing smiles for years. Whether on foot, on a bike, or in a car, you can’t miss it, and not long ago, John Shumway was walking by when the woman behind it was making some changes. A walk along North Parks trails is all about navigating the maze of tree trunks, none really more noticeable than the next. But if you walk the Pie Traynor Loop, one tree does stand out. (Photo Credit: John Shumway) On a walk through the park on a cool November day, KDKA’s John Shumway and his wife came across the decorator in the act, but Loretta Carr was quick to point out that she’s not the originator. The many faces of the tree have been chronicled by the Friends of North Park on their Facebook page. This past weekend, the tree transformed ahead of the Christmas holiday season.
LIFESTYLE
CBS DFW

SPCA Of Texas Offers Holiday Safety Tips For Pets

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Although the holiday season is a joyous time filled with great food and happy celebrations, the SPCA of Texas is reminding Texans to keep their pets safe this Thanksgiving with a few helpful tips. Pet owners should be especially careful with bones from any type of...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy