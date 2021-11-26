ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

Worcester County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 63% of people fully vaccinated

By Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK
 4 days ago
Some 63% of people living in Worcester County are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 23, according to data from the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Massachusetts reported 900,985 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 2% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Massachusetts as of Nov. 23 are Middlesex County (72%), Norfolk County (71%), Suffolk County (67%), Essex County (67%) and Plymouth County (64%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Worcester County as of Nov. 23:

How many people in Worcester County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

  • 75% of people in Worcester County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 619,447 people
  • 63% of people in Worcester County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 519,849 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Massachusetts have been vaccinated so far?

  • 86% of people in Massachusetts have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 5,843,748 people
  • 71% of people in Massachusetts are fully vaccinated, for a total of 4,880,326 people

COVID vaccinations for kids and boosters

The percentages in this story reflect the total share of the population that has received vaccines. That now includes people as young as 5, for whom vaccines have been authorized.

These weekly stories will be updated as more data on vaccination rates in children, as well as booster vaccination rates, are released.

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update midweek for the latest numbers.

