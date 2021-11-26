ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Week 12 Betting Preview: Line Movement and Odds Tracking for Sunday's Games

By Frankie Taddeo
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HpHVi_0d7XQZTq00

Week 12 NFL lines and odds are on the move, but just where is the money showing at SI Sportsbook?

After three games of NFL action on Thanksgiving, sports bettors witnessed underdogs go 2-1 with one outright victory by the Raiders. Overall, underdogs continue to hold the edge in the wagering outcome with a mark of 94-70-1 ATS (57.3%) on the season. The action will return on Sunday with eleven games on tap.

Let’s take a look at several of the biggest games that have garnered significant betting attention resulting in noticeable line moves on the Sunday slate.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter .

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Week 12 Games ‘On The Move’

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Moneyline : Pittsburgh (+155) | Cincinnati (-190)

Spread : PIT +4 (-110) | CIN -4 (-110)

Total : 44.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 44.5 (-110)

Game Info : Nov. 28, 2021 1:00 pm ET | CBS

This game opened in early wagering back in August with the Steelers as 3-point road favorites but was adjusted to an opening line of the Bengals as 4-point home favorites at SI Sportsbook . Cincinnati, coming off a convincing 32-13 win at Las Vegas as a 2.5 point road favorite, will be looking to snap a three-game home Against The Spread losing streak. Pro money is wagering that Cincinnati, with the 9th best scoring offense (26.8 points per game), will be able to move the ball with a balanced attack led by Joe Mixon on the ground and Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins through the air.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Bettors are investing that the Bengals will win their third straight game against their AFC North rivals after losing eight consecutive matchups. Dating back to 2016, the Steelers own 6-4 ATS mark over the last ten meetings versus their bitter foes.

BY THE NUMBERS

Public Betting : 55% of money on Pittsburgh

Line Move : Pittsburgh -3 to Cincinnati -4

2021 Against the Spread Record

PIT : 4-6 ATS (Home: 1-5 ATS, Away: 3-1 ATS)

CIN : 5-5 ATS (Home: 1-3 ATS, Away: 4-2 ATS)

2020 Against the Spread Record

CIN : 9-7 ATS (Home: 5-3 ATS, Away: 4-4 ATS)

PIT : 10-6 ATS (Home: 5-3 ATS, Away: 5-3 ATS)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Moneyline : Philadelphia (-190) | New York (+155)

Spread : PHI -3.5 (-110) | NYG +3.5 (-110)

Tota l: 45.5– Over (-110) | Under 45.5 (-110)

Game Info : Nov. 28, 2021 4:05 pm ET | FOX

We have witnessed a flip of favorites from the early August line involving the struggling Giants in Week 12 hosting Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. This game opened with New York as 3-point home favorites in early wagering over the summer but oddsmakers opened the game flipped last Sunday night with Philadelphia as 3-point road favorites at SI Sportsbook.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Since the opener, oddsmakers have witnessed strong steam backing the Eagles to improve their recent 3-1 SU and ATS winning streak. Pro money is wagering that Philadelphia who is 5-2 ATS in their last seven will dominate the Giants on the ground. The Eagles, who own the second-best rushing attack (153.4 rushing yards per game), will now face the Giants 23rd ranked rushing defense allowing 119.7 yards per game. Philadelphia has witnessed recent success in their last five games against their NFC East rival winning four of the last five meetings, but have burned bettors posting a 1-4 ATS mark over that span. Respected money believes the difference in this game will come down to Jalen Hurts and his improving play over a struggling Daniel Jones.

BY THE NUMBERS

Public Betting : 63% of money on Philadelphia

Line Move : New York -3 to Philadelphia -3.5

2021 Against the Spread Record

PHI : 5-5 ATS (Home: 1-3 ATS, Away: 4-2 ATS)

NYG : 5-5 ATS (Home: 2-3 ATS, Away: 3-2 ATS)

2020 Against the Spread Record

PHI : 6-10 ATS (Home: 6-2 ATS, Away: 0-8 ATS)

NYG : 9-7 ATS (Home: 3-5 ATS, Away: 6-2 ATS)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CquWz_0d7XQZTq00

Bob DeChiara/USA Today Sports | Brian Fluharty/USA Today Sports

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots

Moneyline : Tennessee (+240) | New England (-300)

Spread : TEN +7 (-110) | NE -7 (-110)

Total : 43.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 43.5 (-110)

Game Info : Nov. 28, 2021 4:25 pm ET | CBS

The Titans, early 1.5-point road favorites in August, were adjusted to 6.5-point underdogs on Sunday’s opener at SI Sportsbook . Tennessee, who owns a 4-1 ATS record on the road this season, will now face a Patriots squad that is on a five-game ATS and SU winning streak. Since losing to Dallas back in Week 6, New England has won its last five games by a 25 point margin, outscoring its opponents 175-50.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Bettors are fading a Titans team that will be without their best offensive player in Derrick Henry (foot) for the fourth straight week, while also looking to rebound from last week’s shocking loss to the Texans as 10.5-point home favorites. The Titans will need to come up with a game plan that is less predictable on offense while finding a way to slow down the efficient Mac Jones and the Patriots' solid running game.

BY THE NUMBERS

Public Betting : 54% of money on Tennessee

Line Move : Tennessee -1.5 to New England -7

2021 Against the Spread Record

TEN : 7-4 ATS (Home: 3-3 ATS, Away: 4-1 ATS)

NE : 7-4 ATS (Home: 3-3 ATS, Away: 4-1 ATS)

2020 Against the Spread Record

TEN : 7-9 ATS (Home: 4-4 ATS, Away: 3-5 ATS)

NE : 7-9 ATS (Home: 5-3 ATS, Away: 2-6 ATS)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z5qDa_0d7XQZTq00

Junfu Han/USA TODAY NETWORK

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

Moneyline : Los Angeles (-125) | Green Bay (+105)

Spread : LAR -1.5 (-110) | GB +1.5 (-110)

Total : 47– Over: (-110) | Under: 47 (-110)

Game Info : Nov. 21, 2021 4:25 pm ET | FOX

This is easily the best game of the Week 12 slate and offers NFL fans a look at a potential NFC Championship Game matchup. The Packers will look to extend their home ATS winning streak to five consecutive games as well as improve upon a league-best 9-2 overall ATS mark. The Rams will head into Lambeau looking to snap their two-game losing skid after suffering defeats to San Francisco and Tennessee. Los Angeles is 2-2 SU over the last four weeks but owns a disappointing 0-4 ATS record over that span. Dating back to last season, the Rams are a disappointing 4-6 ATS (40%) over their last 10 regular-season road games.

View the original article to see embedded media.

However, respected money is backing that coming off its bye week, the Rams will improve upon its solid 4-1 SU road record this season with a spread that virtually just demands a victory. The knowledge of Aaron Rodgers now battling a toe injury has led to a flip of favorites in this highlighted matchup of Super Bowl contenders.

Public Betting : 55% of money on Green Bay

Line Move : Green Bay -3.5 to Rams -1.5

2021 Against the Spread Record

LAR : 4-6 ATS (Home: 2-3 ATS, Away: 2-3 ATS)

GB : 9-2 ATS (Home: 4-0 ATS, Away: 5-2 ATS)

2020 Against the Spread Record

LAR : 9-7 ATS (Home: 4-4 ATS, Away: 5-3 ATS)

GB : 10-6 ATS (Home: 5-3 ATS, Away: 5-3 ATS)

Check the Week 12 Lines at SI Sportsbook

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Officials Reportedly Admitted To Critical Mistake

Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Titans#Giants#Packers#American Football#Raiders#Ats#Winners Club#Cbs#Steelers#Ja Marr Chase#Bengals#Afc North
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Punishment for Cameron Heyward ‘punching’ Justin Herbert, revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has been in hot water as of late due to a “punch” he gave the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter of the Steelers-Chargers Week 11 matchup. The offense did not result in an ejection for Heyward, but has merited a review for a fine, as Ian Rapoport tweets:
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Shared Interesting Detail On Ben Roethlisberger

Longtime NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth shared some interesting information on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during tonight’s broadcast. Roethlisberger has been out for nearly two weeks after landing on the COVID-19 list. However, he bounced back in time to play on Sunday night. According to Collinsworth, Roethlisberger mainly kept in...
NFL
The Spun

Eli Manning Makes Surprising Admission About Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been the talk of the NFL for the past few weeks. After finally splitting from the Cleveland Browns and entering free agency, the three-time Pro Bowler landed on the Los Angeles Rams. He made his debut for his new team on Monday night against the San...
NFL
Sporting News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin repeats Le'Veon Bell message after Melvin Ingram trade: 'Volunteers not hostages'

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

23K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy