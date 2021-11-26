ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explore A Historic Cave Along This Connecticut Cavern Trail

Looking for a scenic hike in Connecticut with an interesting story behind it? This is a great option! In 1860, a mysterious man nicknamed Leatherman appeared in the Watertown, Connecticut area. He wore a jacket covered in leather patches and walked from Connecticut to central New York (360 miles) in about a month. His true identity was lost to history, but he often took refuge in various caves in the area. One small cave in Watertown where he was rumored to have slept now bears his name. You can access it with a challenging trail from Black Rock State Park.

