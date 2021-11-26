Explore A Historic Cave Along This Connecticut Cavern Trail

For a small state, there are a ton of great trails in Connecticut! We’ve got all kinds of hikes to satisfy your appetite for getting outdoors and exploring. If you like a hike with great views, Bigelow Hollow State Park is the spot for you. This massive park has a beautiful trail that will take you past not one, not two, but three ponds! There are a variety of trails here – some loop, but most connect to one another, so you can plan out an itinerary ahead of time based on how far you want to go. With such a versatile trail system of more than 25 miles of trails, you can make your trek as long or as short as you want.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO