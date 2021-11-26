Virginia Beach Christmas Market returns to city's convention center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Christmas Market is back. It was canceled due to COVID restrictions last year, but it’s happening November 26 through November 28 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

The event started 40 years ago as a small craft store near the Virginia Beach Farmer's Market.

The Christmas Market features about 175 artisans and crafters from more than 20 states and many from Hampton Roads. One shopper told News 3 it's a holiday tradition for her family.

Steve Jahnke with the Events Management Group, which is in charge of the market, says pre-COVID, the market welcomed approximately 15,000 guests in a weekend.

Shoppers will find everything from Christmas wreaths to pottery, jewelry, baked goods, pet accessories and treats, body scrubs and soaps, candles and more.

At the Wood Werx booth, owner John Skoczynski said his handcrafted wooden spoons are the top-selling item. He also makes bowls, toy tops and puzzles, and bird feeders made with wood from a lumber yard in Norfolk. Skoczynski even makes kaleidoscopes.

“I was really surprised. I didn’t realize people have kaleidoscope collections, but they do,” added Skocynski, who says woodworking is the hobby he decided to take on after retiring from the government.

Santa will also be at the market for photos from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Admission is $8 for adults, $2 for children 6-12, and free for kids 5 and under. Attendees can get $1 off by bringing in a canned food item to benefit the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia. The entrance ticket may be used to return a second day. Parking is free. The Virginia Beach Christmas Market is held at the Convention Center, 1000 19 th Street in Virginia Beach.

To purchase tickets in advance or for more details, click here .