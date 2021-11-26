ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

A family mystery solved: A Kansas baby’s burial site discovered

By Sam Montero, Ryan Newton
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5GPX_0d7XPMDQ00

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – It was 101 years ago today, the Machado family traveling was traveling by train from Ellis Island to California

The family was forced to stop in Newton due to a measles outbreak.

“Her name is Laurentina and her husband, and they had all of these children,” said Katherine Gulley, family member. “The next morning, she had her baby.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X5p4P_0d7XPMDQ00
Machado family picture (KSN Photo)

A few days later, St. Mary’s Parish raised funds to baptize baby Manuel Jacinto Machado. Twenty-four hours later, he passed away.

“His short little life, it was all lived right here in Newton, Kansas. He’s a Newton citizen from the day he was born until the day he died,” Gulley said.

Katherine is a relative to baby Machado. She says his parent couldn’t bring themselves to talk about him.

“The older kids kind of knew something had happened, but it was just a story kind of lost to time,” Gulley said.

Kathy decided to try and unearth his story.

Why taking it slow on Black Friday is the best option

“I’ve searched for a long, long time. I’ve done family trees for more than 100 families,” Gulley said.

She says she almost gave up until she found a few articles online about the baby’s baptism and death from The Kansan a 100 years ago.

Kathy contacted St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

“Opened up our safe over there and had to get the older baptismal records from over 100 years ago. Sure enough, found a baptismal record, and actually a cemetery record of the death of baby Machado,” Marcia Matthews, St. Mary’s Catholic Church parish office assistant, said.

The mystery was solved.

“The family has been profoundly touched not only by the fact that we found him but the fact of what the people in this town did,” Gulley said.

Why this Thanksgiving will be one people remember

Baby Machado died and was buried on Nov. 26, 1920.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church held a mass Thursday in his honor.

Gulley’s family has worked with the church to place a grave marker for him near the site of his burial.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Texas woman sentenced in death of 2 Kansas carnival vendors

GREAT BEND (Associated Press) – A 55-year-old Texas woman has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for her role in the death of a Kansas couple who were vendors at a county fair. Kimberley Stacy Younger, of Aransas Pass, Texas, was sentenced Monday for capital murder and other charges. She was one of […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Newton, KS
State
California State
Local
Kansas Society
KSNT News

Why this Thanksgiving will be one people remember

TOPEKA (KSNT) — According to AAA, Thanksgiving travel is up 13% this year compared to 2020. They also report that more than 50 million people are hitting the road this weekend, making it the most traveled holiday weekend since 2005. Because of the pandemic last year, many people stayed home and did not celebrate with […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy