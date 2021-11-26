ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania State Police looking for alleged serial robber in Perry & Mifflin Counties

By Ben Schad
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wtDjT_0d7XPGv400

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who they believe is in connection with two gas station robberies in Perry and Mifflin Counties.

On Sept. 21 at 3 a.m., the Granville Township Police Department responded to a robbery that occurred at Snappy’s Convenience Store on US 522 in South Lewistown. Police say the suspect went to the counter to exchange a bottle of soda for a can. When the employee opened the register, the suspect went behind the counter, pushed the employee, and took money out of the register. The suspect then fled in a dark crossover SUV.

On Nov. 17 at 5 a.m. the Pennsylvania State Police responded to a robbery at the Pilot Truck Stop in Reed Township in Perry County with the same methods used. Upon review of surveillance footage, police believe that these two robberies are connected.

The suspect is described as a black male with a clean-shaven head and a thin gray beard. The car he is driving could possibly be a Ford Edge that is dark maroon or dark purple.

Perry County judge pleads guilty to inappropriate contact with minors

Anyone with any information on these incidents or the suspect is asked to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477.

Comments / 12

ramblin Man
3d ago

he just trying to get some gas money so he can get the California to loot with the rest of the get the rats.

Reply
3
Puglover
4d ago

Robbery committed by a black man...🤔...I am 😱!

Reply
11
